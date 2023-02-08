3 John Stockton’s career total of 15,806 assists

Stockton lacked Chamberlain’s flair, Abdul-Jabbar’s size and James’s physicality, but the 6-foot-1 point guard nevertheless set a record that has never been approached in the two decades since his retirement. The smaller half of a devastating tandem with Karl Malone, the Utah Jazz great led the NBA in assists for nine straight seasons and enjoyed nearly impeccable health.

Stockton missed just 22 of a possible 1,526 games from his 1984 debut to his 2003 retirement at age 41, giving him an astonishing 98.6 percent availability rate across 19 seasons. Along the way, he set the NBA’s single-season record with 14.5 assists per game in 1989-90 and posted five of the top six seasons by total assists in league history.

That combination of peak production and durability has put him in a category by himself on the career assists list, with a 3,715-assist lead over runner-up Jason Kidd and a 4,000-plus cushion over Chris Paul, who is tops among active players at age 37. To catch Stockton, Paul would need to average 10 assists per game and play 75 games per season for six more seasons. Of course, Paul hasn’t actually played 75 or more games in a season since the 2014-15 campaign, and he hasn’t topped 10 assists per game in six of the past seven years.

Advertisement

Similarly, James is more than 5,000 assists behind Stockton. To make up the gap, James would need to play 75 games per season and maintain his current 7 assists per game average for more than a decade. A rookie who entered the NBA next season would need to average 10 assists per game and play all 82 games until midway through the 2042-43 season to catch Stockton. Untouchable.

“I’m not thinking about [passing Stockton] at all,” James said in late January. “That man played like 19 seasons, and [16] of them he played 82 games, or some crazy stat like that. I’m good on that.”

The rise of score-first point guards like Damian Lillard and do-everything point forwards like Luka Doncic should play to Stockton’s benefit. A pass-first point guard, Stockton focused most of his attention on playmaking for his teammates and never averaged more than 17.2 points per game. Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are the only players in the last decade to have averaged more than 11 assists per game for a season, in part because lead ballhandlers now customarily look for their own offense first.

Advertisement

Stockton has sometimes faced accusations that his home scorekeepers were overly generous in crediting him with assists. Whether that was true, the prevalence of video review in the modern era and the NBA’s layered scorekeeping system theoretically make it more difficult to execute a concerted effort at stat-padding.