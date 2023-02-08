Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the early stages, the 2023 quarterback class looks deep and talented despite lacking a clear-cut top prospect. The pool might not prove quite as good as, say, 2004 or 2020, but it’s a significant step up from last year, which was one of the weakest classes in years and included the latest first quarterback picked since 1997 (Kenny Pickett, No. 20).

The consensus top four prospects, all expected to go in the first round, are Bryce Young of Alabama, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Will Levis of Kentucky and Anthony Richardson of Florida. Young and Stroud appear to have the inside track in the race to be the first quarterback chosen, but with big arms and elite physical traits, Levis and Richardson could entice teams to take a shot at developing the next dual-threat superstar.

“For me, it’s Young and Stroud [at the top],” said one scout, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because his team had not authorized him to speak publicly. “The other two [Levis and Richardson] — it’s going to take a lot.”

Bryce Young poise through chaos



The quarterback position for me is about intangibles that can’t be coached and he’s got them



Imagination 101

pic.twitter.com/tL7CpendM4 — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) February 7, 2023

The next tier of prospects is murky but seems to include Hendon Hooker of Tennessee, Tanner McKee of Stanford, Aidan O’Connell of Purdue and Jake Haener of Fresno State. Draft experts peg them as likely targets on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Last week, the all-star game circuit unofficially kicked off draft season and featured most of the prospects in the final tier — players who are expected to be drafted on Day 3, if at all. Haener, Jaren Hall of BYU, Max Duggan of TCU, Clayton Tune of Houston, Malik Cunningham of Louisville and Tyson Bagent of Division II Shepherd were at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. O’Connell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA were at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

During the week in Mobile, several scouts and team executives grumbled about the quarterback play and reminisced about highly touted prospects, such as Josh Allen (2018) and Justin Herbert (2020). Levis and Stetson Bennett of Georgia, a potential late-round pick who was arrested late last month on a public intoxication charge, declined invitations to the Senior Bowl.

If the Chicago Bears trade the No. 1 pick, several QB-needy teams near the top of the draft could try to move up, including the Houston Texans (No. 2), the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and the Carolina Panthers (No. 9).

The target would probably be Young, a polished dual-threat talent who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021; Stroud, a talented thrower capable of thriving in the right situation (as NFL.com draft expert Daniel Jeremiah put it, he’s “more of a shooter than a scorer”); and Levis, who has attractive measurables (6-foot-3, 232 pounds) but was inconsistent and struggled with turnovers.

The main question about Young will be his frame. He is listed at 6-foot and 194 pounds, and though he is taller than some recent high picks, including Kyler Murray (5-10), his lack of bulk may prompt teams to worry about his durability. Since 2000, NFL teams have drafted 246 quarterbacks, according to TruMedia, and only two weighed less than Young (Joe Hamilton in 2000 and Pat White in 2009).

The Washington Commanders pick 16th and could be in range for Richardson. But if Daniel Snyder sells the team, Coach Ron Rivera probably will feel pressure to show significant progress in the fourth year of his regime. The odds of improving are better if he sticks with 2022 draft pick Sam Howell or acquires a veteran.

In a recent episode of the “Take Command” podcast, Commanders broadcast analyst Logan Paulsen downplayed the idea that Washington would target a quarterback in the first round. He suggested the team might like a mid-tier prospect, such as McKee, whom he saw as the leader of the second tier.

“If they fell in love with him — and I think that’s a big if — maybe the second round,” Paulsen said, adding that McKee strikes him as this year’s Derek Carr. “[He] would be the only guy I’d have an eye on [for Washington], because I think it’s going to be way, way too expensive to move to get [Young, Stroud or Levis], and Richardson is too far away in terms of being ready to play. I think he’s probably a year-and-a-half, two years [away].”

Sunday window. Sunday throw.

Can't catch it for them.

Tanner McKee with nice backshoulder up top. Beautiful ball.

🎥https://t.co/slxeMVYme9 pic.twitter.com/TqoEZh325B — The QB School (@theqbschool) February 4, 2023

McKee grew up in Southern California, and after graduating high school in 2018, he spent two years in southern Brazil on a mission trip for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He arrived on campus in 2020, sat behind Davis Mills, then won the job in 2021. This past season, Stanford went 3-9, but McKee, at 6-6 and 230 pounds, flashed intelligence and a strong arm that excited NFL evaluators.

For many teams, the toughest evaluation might be Hooker. The former Tennessee quarterback, who excels passing and can also run, rocketed up draft boards last fall as the maestro of the Volunteers’ explosive offense. But he tore the ACL in his left knee in November, and now teams must factor injury and age — Hooker turned 25 in January — into his evaluation. The former Virginia Tech standout would be the oldest quarterback drafted since Brandon Weeden (28) in 2012.

