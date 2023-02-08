Roger Goodell: Commanders sale is ‘their process;’ no timeline on probe

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league has “no timeline” for attorney Mary Jo White to complete her nearly year-long investigation of the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder. Goodell provided no indication that Snyder has reached a conclusion in the process of seeking a buyer for all or part of his franchise.

“As far as the [sale] process, the Commanders are under a process,” Goodell said at the Super Bowl media center, four days ahead of Sunday’s game. “That’s their process. Ultimately if they reach a conclusion and have someone that will be joining the ownership group or buying the team entirely, that’s something that the ownership will look at.”

Any potential sale would have to be ratified by at least three-quarters of the NFL’s franchise owners.

Goodell’s comments came at his annual state-of-the-league news conference during Super Bowl week. He provided a spirited defense of the NFL’s officiating and said he’s hopeful that the league and team owners have implemented programs that will yield long-term progress on minority hiring, among a variety of topics.

The NFL said last year that White would oversee its second investigation of Snyder and the Commanders’ workplace. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said in October that he and fellow owners should give serious consideration to voting to remove Snyder from ownership, which would require the approval of at least three-fourths of the owners. Multiple owners told The Washington Post in September that they believed serious consideration would be given to attempting to oust Snyder from the ownership ranks, either by convincing him to sell or by voting to remove him.

“There’s no timeline given to Mary Jo White,” Goodell said Wednesday. “She is authorized to work independently. There is no timeline for her to come to any conclusions. When she does that, she will let me know and we will let the public know at that point in time.”

Roger Goodell said there is no timeline for Mary Jo White to complete her investigation of the Commanders. He also addressed the potential sale of the team. pic.twitter.com/6CnZ9u13uq — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2023

The Commanders have said that Snyder and his wife Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, hired Bank of America to “consider potential transactions” for the franchise. The Commanders have not specified whether the Snyders intend to sell all or part of the team. Four people familiar with the process said in December that they believe a full sale is the most probable outcome. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the level of secrecy surrounding the deliberations.

Several groups submitted bids to purchase the Commanders before a late-December target requested by Bank of America but none reached the $7 billion mark that owner Daniel Snyder seeks for the team, a person familiar with the process said last month. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sat out that stage of the bidding, according to multiple people familiar with the process. That potentially opened the door to other prospective buyers, although it has remained unclear whether Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, still could enter the bidding.

Regarding the league’s diversity initiatives, Goodell said he believes the NFL and the owners are making progress.

“I do,” Goodell said. “But I still feel like there’s better work and more work to happen. And so I think that there’s progress and we’re pleased to see progress. But it’s never enough. We always look to say: How could we do better?”

This hiring cycle for head coaches is incomplete, with the Colts and Arizona Cardinals still searching. There has been one Black coach hired thus far, DeMeco Ryans by the Houston Texans. Ryans joins the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles, giving the NFL three active Black head coaches.

“We all want short-term results,” Goodell said. “But it’s important to have it be sustainable for the future. And we believe diversity makes us stronger. It’s about attracting the best talent and giving them the opportunity to be successful. And to me, that’s the core of what we do. So we want the changes to be really fundamental and sound and sustainable.”

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, said later Wednesday that he has not been impressed by the diversity efforts of the league and the owners.

“I mean, it’s awful, right?” Smith said. “You don’t have to look far from a rule that was supposed to accomplish 'x' by making people comply … and if they didn’t comply … something would happen. Well, we know that we haven’t reached the results. We know that the applicability of the rule … doesn’t work. And we know nothing happens to any team, for the most part, if they don’t comply with the, quote-unquote, rule.”

The quality of the league’s officiating has been under intense scrutiny since a series of controversial calls during the AFC championship game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals. But Goodell said Wednesday he does not see a major issue.

“For us, when you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better in the league,” Goodell said. “There are over 42,000 plays in a season. Multiple infractions could occur on any play. Take that out and extrapolate that. That’s hundreds [of thousands] if not millions of potential fouls. And our officials do an extraordinary job of getting those. Are there mistakes in the context of that? Yes. They are not perfect and officiating never will [be]…. The reality is our officials are held to an incredibly high standard. And I think they meet it.”

Goodell added that he was “incredibly proud” of the medical response to the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle and suffered cardiac arrest on the field. Since then, he has made what his doctors have described as a remarkable recovery.

Hamlin attended the NFLPA’s news conference Wednesday and was given the union’s community service award named for former NFL great Alan Page.

“I plan to never take this position for granted,” Hamlin said, “and always have an urgent approach in making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.”

