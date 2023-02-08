Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-1½)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Eastern | Fox

Pick: Under 50½ points

Matt’s take: This number rose quickly after opening as low as 48½ at some Las Vegas sportsbooks — and it may do so again Sunday, when the last of the bets come in from the points-loving public — but for now it seems to have stalled out at 50½. I think that’s too high.

Injuries abound on Kansas City’s offense, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering a high ankle sprain during the playoffs and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney suffering injuries in the AFC championship game against the Bengals. I also get the sense that either team would rather grind out a victory than get into a shootout.

Advertisement

While the Chiefs often waited until they had amassed a lead to run the ball — only the Bengals ran less in the first half of games this season — they still were pretty successful on the ground, ranking 10th in rushing expected points added and ninth in rushing DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent). The Eagles’ defense is weaker against the run than the pass (23rd in rush-defense EPA, 21st in DVOA), and Kansas City might be wise to take pressure off Mahomes with some handoffs if his ankle still is bothering him.

The same mismatch holds true when the Eagles have the ball. Philadelphia ranks first in rushing EPA and DVOA on offense, while the Chiefs’ defense ranks 16th and 15th, respectively.

And then there’s this: Carl Cheffers will be the game’s referee. He has led the officiating crew in 12 playoff games since 2010, and 11 have stayed under the total. The only one that didn’t — Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons — needed New England’s comeback from 25 points down and then overtime to go over. Cheffers’s crew has led the NFL in flags per game in each of the past two seasons, and he threw 11 of them on Kansas City two years ago when the Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl — and scored just nine points. Penalties erase scoring plays and can throw an offense off script, potentially leading to lower scoring. I think that’ll help keep the score low here.

Neil’s take: I agree on the under. Philadelphia has the third-best overall defense when combining the regular season and playoffs while adjusting for strength of schedule, per Football Outsiders, with the best pass defense in the league. The Eagles were especially adept at minimizing contributions from their opponents’ top two wide receivers, holding them to 60.5 and 40.2 receiving yards per game, respectively, according to Football Outsiders. Tight ends managed 47.1 receiving yards per game against the Eagles, with just three touchdown catches, including the playoffs. That could mean lower-than-usual production from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Smith-Schuster, who as mentioned above is dealing with a knee injury.

Advertisement

Kansas City’s defense leaves a lot to be desired — it has been middle of the pack according to most advanced metrics — and if Philadelphia jumps to an early lead, you can expect the Eagles to start running the ball. They rush 56 percent of the time when leading by seven or more points, which leads to fewer drives and lower scores.

Just how low of a total could we see? My projections, based on adjusting each team’s scoring rates for opposition faced in the regular season and playoffs, give this game a 50-50 chance to finish below 46 points, so it might be worth seeking an alternate total at more favorable odds.