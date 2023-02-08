Kristaps Porzingis lights up Hornets for 36 as Wizards snap skid

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The force of Daniel Gafford’s one-handed dunk in the fourth quarter Wednesday night reverberated throughout Capital One Arena. The Washington Wizards’ big man wasn’t having the flashiest of games against the Charlotte Hornets, but the slam was delivered after a mighty offensive rebound to give the Wizards their biggest lead of the night. Gafford ran back down court pounding his chest. It looked like catharsis.

The Wizards defeated the Hornets, 118-104, to snap a three-game losing streak. Washington (25-29) was shorthanded again, as Kyle Kuzma missed his second consecutive game with a left ankle sprain and starting point guard Monte Morris sat with lower back soreness, but Bradley Beal was back after a two-game absence because of left foot soreness.

Most importantly, Kristaps Porzingis was feeling it.

Advertisement

Porzingis led the Wizards with an efficient 36 points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes, doing most of his damage from beyond the arc. He made 8 of 14 three-point attempts. The rest of the Wizards went a combined 7 of 23.

He scored 18 points in an explosive third quarter. The Hornets only scored 15.

“I told myself, I even looked at my people in the bleachers and [assistant coach Zach Guthrie], it’s coming,” Porzingis said. “ … A lot of it is in the mind. I just knew. I just knew I was going to shoot the ball well. Even in the first half, I said, ‘Second half. It’s going down.’ You have to have that mind-set, I think.”

The Wizards placed just four starters in double figures but a well-rounded performance up and down the roster — Delon Wright had 10 assists and six rebounds starting in Morris’s stead and Anthony Gill added seven points off the bench — was enough to overwhelm the Hornets, who entered the game sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

Deni Avdija had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Beal added a second double-double with 17 points and 10 assists despite appearing limited at times when running in his return to the court.

The Wizards shot 50.6 percent from the field and were still dominating with just under four minutes to play. But Coach Wes Unseld Jr. either wanted to give his players the opportunity to fully soak in a strong win or he wasn’t taking any chances after the team logged two recent losses after surrendering 20-point leads. His starters stayed in the game until the end.

“We’ve been in situations where, especially against this team, you think you have a 16-, 14-point lead, and in less than 60 seconds, it can evaporate,” Unseld said. “It’s just a gut feel that you know they’re going to press, they’re going to trap. I didn’t want to take any chances.”

Advertisement

The coach had nothing to worry about.

After a tight first half ended in a 61-61 deadlock, the Wizards came out of the locker room with purpose while Charlotte wilted. Porzingis capped a 23-12 run at the start of the third quarter with a pair of three-pointers, and the Hornets (15-41) never got within single digits after that.

P.J. Washington led Charlotte with 20 points.

“It feels good, I’m not going to lie, especially that we have two days in between the next game now,” Porzingis said. “ … We needed this one. We needed this one bad, and we took care of business. Even though our mood is maybe not like after [capping a six-game winning streak with] the San Antonio game, but we can get back there.”

Here’s what else to know from Wednesday’s win:

Kuzma, Morris sit

Morris was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday afternoon. The point guard had lower back soreness, while Kuzma missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Kuzma suffered his injury landing on the foot of a Brooklyn Nets player in the second quarter Saturday.

Beal’s defense

Beal went 7 of 15 and was an impressive distributor, but it was his defensive performance that Unseld praised most after the guard had three blocks and drew a charge late in the game.

“He made huge plays that stemmed the tide in our favor … those type of plays are backbreaking for the offense,” Unseld said.

GiftOutline Gift Article