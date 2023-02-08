WNBA probe of Las Vegas Aces includes possible salary cap violations

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces after remarks by Dearica Hamby, who was traded from the team to the Los Angeles Sparks and made public grievances about the organization and her recently signed contract extension. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hamby wrote on Instagram on Jan. 21 that, “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”

The league confirmed the investigation, first reported by The Next Hoops on Wednesday morning.

“The WNBA is currently conducting an investigation involving the Las Vegas Aces in connection with allegations raised in a recent social media post by Dearica Hamby,” a WNBA spokesperson wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The Aces hosted a video news conference Tuesday to introduce Candace Parker that also included team president Nikki Fargas. When a question was posed to Fargas regarding Hamby’s trade, the director of media relations said that Fargas had to leave to take another call and allowed for one final question from media. The Aces did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding the league’s investigation.

Hamby signed a two-year contract extension with the Aces in June and said in her post she was accused of signing the new deal while she knew she was pregnant, leading the team questioned her commitment. The Women’s National Basketball Players Association said it would “seek a comprehensive investigation” after Hamby’s statement.

The league’s probe also includes allegations of salary camp circumvention, according to a person with knowledge of the investigation. Hamby also wrote that, “I was promised things to entice me to sign my contract extension that were not followed through on.”

That portion of the Hamby’s statement has taken on an increased level of significance after the Aces’ free agency period. The defending champions were able to add two-time Most Valuable Player Parker and two-time champion Alysha Clark to a roster that already includes reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, all-star Kelsey Plum, four-time all-star Chelsea Gray and all-star Jackie Young.

Parker signed a one-year deal for $100,000, according to salary cap website Spotrac, well below what a veteran free agent with her status and service could make. Clark reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $110,00 per year, which is also less than she could have made within CBA guidelines.

The collective bargaining agreement specifically prohibits promises outside of signed contracts to stay within salary cap limits. Punishment for that type of violation permits the commissioner to impose a fine up to $1 million on the team, forfeiture of draft picks, fines of up to $2,000 for a player and the voiding of said contract. Team personnel found in violation could be suspended up to a year.

