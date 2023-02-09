Hayfield couldn’t repeat perfection. Another state title, though?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For a few euphoric seconds, Hayfield senior David King let the chaos fade into white noise. In an increasingly familiar atmosphere, scouts, students and camera crews packed the stands Jan. 7 to watch Hayfield hoop. Only this time, the Hawks stumbled against juggernaut Jackson-Reed, Washington’s top public school. Hayfield’s 40-game winning streak was over.

As the Hawks walked off the court, there were plenty of stunned onlookers. But despair? It was nowhere to be found in King’s corner of the world. In his moment of peace, he exhaled.

“The pressure is over,” King said. “It’s over now.”

It was all King needed to say as seniors DJ Holloway and Greg Jones exited at his side. He knew they felt what he did. Pressure and honor come with being the “Big Three” for Northern Virginia’s best public school team. And after this game, there was a catharsis, similar to the emotional weight lifted last March when they captured the Class 6 state title and completed the first 32-0 season in state history.

But, man, that relief last year was worth it.

So during this season of high expectation and stress — during which the Hawks have achieved a 20-1 record heading into Friday’s season finale against Falls Church — they might as well chase that feeling one more time.

Growing into stars

Jones sprinted to the right corner, wiping the sweat off his palms. It had been just a few days since he, King and Holloway had been called up to the varsity team in 2019 — and just a few hours since he learned no grace period was coming, even for a nervous freshman. In the season opener, he was in the starting lineup. His matchup was a Division I commit.

If I survived my first possession, Jones prayed as the Hawks made a defensive stop after the tip-off, maybe I’ll be all right. Maybe, he thought, as he pulled a cross-court pass into his chest on the ensuing fast break, I’m ready for this.

On his first shot attempt seconds later, the ball slipped out of his hands and fell out of bounds.

“It was 100 percent a mental block,” Jones said of his freshman-year struggles. “In my three JV games, I was dribbling, passing, shooting. In varsity games, I’d catch it, take one dribble, pass it and run away.”

It didn’t take long for Hayfield Coach Carlos Poindexter to bury Jones and Holloway on the bench. Even King, who held a starting spot throughout the year, took his lumps as an undersized, back-to-the-basket center. The team went 10-16.

“We’d be making the same mistakes, goofing off, just little silly stuff that a focused group doesn’t really have,” Jones said.

That version of Hayfield is unfamiliar now. In a typical game, you’ll see Jones, a 6-foot-7 three-level scorer and one of the top Northern Virginia recruits in the Class of 2023, weave through off-ball movement on one possession and take opponents off the dribble on the next. Holloway, who has starred in two consecutive postseasons, has always locked up the area’s top guards. Now he has a deep offensive bag to boot, as much of a game manager as he is a threat to dunk on a breakaway.

But in many ways, Holloway and Jones said, King is the (goggle-wearing) face of their Big Three. Four years into his varsity career, King’s talents are no longer a secret. Teams know about 6-2 center, the fleet-footed senior who vacuums up rebounds and is a walking double-double despite standing much shorter than most of his nightly assignments. He remains a singular entity.

King is bound for Division III Marymount. He’s hardly a big-time recruit, but his place among this unorthodox trio is cemented.

“They play for each other, they play for the team, they play for our community,” Poindexter said.“… Each one of those kids — you’ve got a forward, a wing and a guard — all of them dominate that particular position. They’re dogs on the court. They compete at the highest level. And hopefully they continue to do that for the rest of season, so we’re on a high note for another championship.”

Feeling the pressure

In November, Jones signed to play at American.

As family, friends and teammates surrounded Jones, King was absent. With his stress over the upcoming season building to a climax, King couldn’t play the role of proud teammate as he envisioned.

“I was just tired and overworked and I just kept going and going,” King said, explaining his absence. “I was just going through my head like, ‘Do I really want to keep doing this?’ ”

In his moment of anxiety, King turned to his coach. Plenty of Hayfield’s players speak of similar experiences. When they need guidance, on or off the court, they look to the calming presence Poindexter provides.

Three years ago, it was different. Poindexter admits he was quicker to throw players out of practice and got fired up over small mistakes. But he has adapted. Now, in timeouts and halftime meetings, he seldom raises his voice. When his team misses free throws, he’s more likely to chuckle than sneer.

While most coaches are involved in their players’ everyday lives, the Hawks described Poindexter’s open-door policy as an especially important reason they’ve embraced his coaching. They find him relatable. In an era when top players often flock to private schools, Poindexter’s caring approach has kept them at a public school.

“Having a staff like we do, and a coach like ’Los, there was never even a thought of transferring,” Jones said. “I knew that I was going to be in a good position after high school, I was going to grow as a player and a person under him.”

At its best, Hayfield, from its Big Three to its many surrounding stars, is on autopilot.

Much of the unspoken chemistry comes from offseason and off-court endeavors, including trips to Philadelphia and frequent bowling nights and sleepovers. In the preseason, the team tests its mettle against private schools in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, widely considered one of the best leagues in the country. (In scrimmages or regular season games, the Hawks have defeated four WCAC teams).

The Hawks have faced no shortage of intense battles outside of Jackson-Reed. Patriot, a team many expect will face Hayfield in the state championship game, went down at the buzzer against the Hawks in the season opener. (King had 26 points and 10 offensive rebounds in that game.)

South County, Potomac and Edison, teams once mentioned in the same breath as Hayfield, have buckled against the Hawks. Top teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and southeastern Virginia have been no match.

“Any opponent that plays us is going to get our best,” Holloway said.

For now, they’re just trying to extend the ride as long as they can.

“When it comes to an end, I’m really going to miss it,” King said. “The last game, I’m definitely going to cry. The friendships, the brotherhood, the coaches — every day, we have fun.”

