Terrapins start slow but turn on the jets to rout Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — There was a bit of a stunned look on the faces of the Maryland Terrapins after the first quarter Thursday as the No. 8 team in the country trailed by four against a Northwestern team that entered with just one Big Ten victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shock wore off after the first 10 minutes, however.

Diamond Miller screamed “Let’s go!” to her teammates after a spinning layup, sparking a dominant second quarter in which the Wildcats failed to connect on a single field goal. Maryland went on to win, 79-54.

“I just feel like we sometimes are like up and down and we were feeling like we were losing [momentum] right there,” Miller said. “I was just trying to do anything to get my team going. … I think that helped.”

The Terps (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) have had some spectacular quarters this season, holding teams to single digits on multiple occasions, but Thursday was easily their most overwhelming. The defense swarmed as the Wildcats missed all 13 of their shot attempts. A period that started with Maryland trailing 20-16 ended with the Terps up 34-22.

The lone two points came off a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left before halftime to end the 18-0 run. Once Maryland scored the first seven points of the third quarter, the rout was on. The Wildcats went more than 12 minutes of game time without a field goal as Maryland switched up its defenses.

“I thought our energy and our effort really came into play,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a team hold another opponent, especially a Big Ten opponent, to two points in a quarter. So just a more intentional, locked in a lot, a lot more aggressive.

“It’s an important quarter for us to be able to kind of get a little bit of that separation because I thought the first half started to play into their hands. … Low-scoring game and taking possessions out of it. So it was an important quarter for us to be able to have.”

Miller’s impressive season continued with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to go with a steal and a block. She also committed nine turnovers. Abby Meyers had an efficient night with 12 points, and Lavender Briggs added 10.

Even as Maryland’s offense struggled at times, its defense shined. The Terps were able to get out and run with 23 fast-break points to go with 27 points off turnovers.

Paige Mott led Northwestern (8-16, 1-12) with 15 points.

“Scoring is hard against Maryland,” Northwestern Coach Joe McKeown said. “The biggest thing, we got stagnant. We stood around, and … we tried to force it inside a little bit. Then when we did kick it out, thought we had some really good looks and threes we just didn’t make.

“Also thought we had opportunities in transition before they could set up the defense and we just missed shots.”

Before the game, the NCAA revealed its current top 16 seeds for next month’s tournament and placed the Terps as a No. 3 seed. South Carolina, Indiana, Connecticut and Stanford were given No. 1 seeds.

Here’s what else to know about Thursday’s game:

Curious onlookers

Maryland had slightly more than a passing interest in the Big Ten’s marquee matchup in Bloomington, Ind., where No. 2 Indiana beat No. 5 Iowa, 87-78. The Hoosiers’ win boosted Maryland’s chances to catch the Hawkeyes (19-5, 11-2) for second place in the Big Ten. The teams meet in College Park on Feb. 21. Iowa won the first meeting, 96-82.

Indiana (23-1, 13-1) and Iowa will meet again Feb. 26 in a game that could decide the Big Ten title on the last day of conference regular season games.

Home sweet home

Maryland had a large contingent decked out in red and gold that did its part to drown out cheers from the home team, thanks to freshman Bri McDaniel. The Chicago native had about four rows of friends and family members in the stands behind the Maryland bench at largely empty Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game felt like a home game for the Terps for much of the night. McDaniel finished with a career-high 14 points, including four three-pointers, to the delight of her crew.

“Felt good to just come back home and play,” McDaniel said. “It’s kind of hard being away from my family because we’re so family-oriented. So just being home and being able to see every last family member that I had here, just being able to play for them was amazing.”

Scary moment

Miller was hit in the face by some friendly fire in the third quarter when teammate Shyanne Sellers caught her as the pair went for a defensive rebound. Miller left the game and headed straight to the locker room but eventually came back and finished the game. He left eye was visibly red after taking the shot.

