Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NBA’s trade deadline has officially come and gone, with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and John Wall among the notable names who changed teams this week. The Brooklyn Nets pulled the plug, the Phoenix Suns went all in, the Golden State Warriors dumped James Wiseman and the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers overhauled their supporting casts.

Now that the dust has settled, here’s a look at the winners and losers from a frantic week of player movement that shifted the power balance between the conferences.

1. Kevin Durant (winner)

Durant instantly became a winner the moment the Nets granted Irving’s trade request by shipping the disgruntled guard to the Dallas Mavericks. Leaving Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to bet the rest of his prime on a partnership with the unreliable Irving was the worst decision of Durant’s career, and it produced just one playoff series victory in three-plus years.

Advertisement

If Durant had remained as Brooklyn’s sole star after the deadline, questions about his future would have lingered into the summer. Instead, the Nets did him a major favor by trading him to the Phoenix Suns for three players and four unprotected first-round picks. In Phoenix, Durant will have a legitimate chance to win his third title — and his first without Curry.

For months, Durant has been preaching the importance of avoiding off-court sideshows, sticking to basketball and building an accountable and focused team culture. Thanks to Coach Monty Williams, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Suns already have those questions answered. Indeed, Booker is everything that Durant could want in a co-star: a polished, committed and extremely talented player who is motivated after narrowly missing out on his first ring in a 2021 Finals defeat. Even if the 37-year-old Paul moves on down the road, Durant and Booker should remain an elite duo for years to come.

There will no doubt be significant criticism of Durant, Irving and the Nets ownership and front office following what was a massively disappointing era. Frankly, all of it is deserved given how high expectations were in 2019 and how messy things got with Irving’s various controversies, including his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine and his promotion of an antisemitic film.

Advertisement

But all of that will quickly become old news for Durant, who has found a better landing spot and a brighter future.

2. Brooklyn Nets (losers)

The Nets landed Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, at least five first-round picks and additional draft assets in their deals for Durant and Irving. But it would be a mistake to spend this week getting too excited about the possibilities for Brooklyn’s future. Make no mistake, this week was a reckoning.

Despite a successful midseason coaching change and a winning record, the Nets were ultimately unable to appease their superstar headliners after years of misguided efforts at catering to their whims. By failing so spectacularly, the Brooklyn experiment proved the importance of an experienced owner, an empowered front office and a coach capable of playing both good cop and bad cop. Together, Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash ceded too much power and authority to their superstars, creating an environment that ultimately alienated Durant, Irving and James Harden.

Advertisement

The path back to relevance will take years for the boom-or-bust Nets, who previously went through an extended rebuilding effort after a failed blockbuster trade for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Plus, there’s a looming question: Will high-level free agents or disgruntled stars have interest in signing with the Nets after seeing how badly this era backfired?

3. Phoenix Suns (winners)

The Suns sacrificed an enormous amount of draft capital and a quality wing in Bridges, and their immediate future will hinge on questions about Durant’s ability to stay healthy and avoid age-related decline as he progress through his mid-30s. Even so, he is the type of player worth a mountain of unprotected first-round picks. Rudy Gobert, Dejounte Murray and even Donovan Mitchell can’t swing a team’s fortunes as dramatically as Durant, who was delivering an MVP-caliber season before his knee sprain last month.

To be clear, Phoenix has never had a more accomplished player than Durant, and this deal could surpass the 1992 trade for Charles Barkley as the most consequential in franchise history. Durant not only gives the Suns a chance to claim their first championship, but he should reverse the backsliding that afflicted the team since the 2021 NBA Finals. Durant’s presence will remove the pressure on Paul to be anything more than a facilitator and ensure that Booker won’t get stranded as a solo star down the road.

Advertisement

There’s also a symbolic value to this deal, as it was made shortly after new owner Mat Ishbia took over control of the franchise from the disgraced Robert Sarver. After years of revolting scandals, Durant is the perfect face for a new era.

4. Western Conference contenders (losers)

Irving said Wednesday night that he welcomed the forthcoming competition with Durant’s Suns, but it’s unclear whether the Western Conference’s top seeds will feel the same way after a major influx of talent from the East. The Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings entered the trade deadline as the West’s top three seeds, yet mostly watched as the Mavericks and Suns added Irving and Durant, respectively.

While the Mavericks still must prove they can defend at a playoff-quality level, Durant will be a nightmare matchup for the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Kings, who all lack clear Durant-stoppers with the necessary length and experience to make his life difficult. Meanwhile, the West’s top seeds made only minor moves themselves, as Denver added backup center Thomas Bryant from the Lakers and the Grizzlies snagged sharpshooter Luke Kennard from the Clippers. Despite an unusual amount of conference parity, no one will be sailing through to the West finals this year.

5. Eastern Conference contenders (winners)

Just as the West got tougher, the path for the East’s top teams got a touch easier with Durant and Irving exiting. The Boston Celtics have dominated the Nets over the last year-plus, but avoiding a playoff rematch with Durant is a nice bonus during what has been a stellar season. The Milwaukee Bucks know firsthand how difficult Durant can be in a tight series, and the Philadelphia 76ers lacked the frontcourt defensive personnel to cleanly match up with him. Those concerns won’t matter now until the Finals.

Advertisement

All three teams, by the way, made minor deals to tweak their rotations: Boston landed stretch big man Mike Muscala, Milwaukee added defensive-minded forward Jae Crowder and Philadelphia shipped out Matisse Thybulle in a multi-team trade for the younger and longer Jalen McDaniels.

6. James Wiseman (loser)

Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, is done in Golden State after the defending champions dumped him to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal that will bring back defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II. The good news: Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver loves taking chances on big men with potential. The bad news: Weaver hasn’t seen one of his gambles pay off yet, and Wiseman might soon find out that not being a priority for a rebuilding team isn’t much different from not being a priority for a winning organization.

Advertisement

While a major knee injury stunted Wiseman’s ability to mesh with the Warriors, he represents a prototype that is tricky to fit in the modern NBA. Though he aims to be a scorer with the ball in his hands, he lacks three-point range, he isn’t a greater finisher around the basket, he’s not much of a distributor and he’s often the weak link on defense. The Pistons can give him plenty of minutes down the stretch because their franchise guard Cade Cunningham is out for the season, but Wiseman will need to show significant improvement on several fronts to shake off the “bust” label.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (winners)

Westbrook’s strong personality and gigantic contract have had a stranglehold on the Lakers since his 2021 arrival. The experiment of pairing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook was doomed from the start, and it wound up having so many hidden costs — including Frank Vogel’s departure, the need to sign a rotation cast of veterans to minimum contracts and the pent-up frustration experienced by James and Davis.

Moving on from Westbrook will be addition by subtraction, in large part because it will allow the Lakers to better balance their financial commitments with only two stars on their books. In a series of moves, the Lakers shuffled their roster by adding D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba while sending out Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a future first-round pick. The new-look Lakers may or may not have enough time to pull together for a postseason run, but they appear to have done enough to stave off the hopelessness that was setting in following a string of recent losses. A cloud was lifted on Thursday.

8. Los Angeles Clippers (losers)

The Clippers lived up to their reputation as one of the league’s most aggressive teams, shipping out Kennard, Wall, Reggie Jackson and draft assets in various deals that returned Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon. Together, those moves represent a net positive: Plumlee plugs a massive hole at backup center, Hyland can contribute instantly and potentially grow into a long-term option as a super sub and Gordon arrives with extensive postseason experience.

Advertisement

But the Clippers’ biggest need was a traditional point guard who could help set up its wing-heavy offense and relieve the playmaking pressure faced by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While Hyland and Gordon are talented scorers and reasonably good outside shooters, the Clippers somehow managed to get weaker at the point guard spot, which has proved decisive during several recent postseason losses. Maybe Los Angeles will address the need in the buyout market, but anyone it can get there is unlikely to be a major upgrade over Jackson. It’s possible that the Clippers, in the words of John Wooden, mistook activity for achievement.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (winners)

The Timberwolves might have sacrificed a more talented guard by trading Russell to the Lakers, but they got back a trusty veteran floor general in Mike Conley who fits better with their star trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Minnesota simply had too many players who need touches on offense, and Russell wasn’t consistent or aggressive enough to warrant re-signing to a big-dollar contract. Conley is a more distribution-minded player and a more savvy pick-and-roll operator, giving Edwards more room to blossom as a lead scorer and rekindling a mutually-beneficial partnership that he enjoyed with Gobert on the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

Minnesota was at risk of lacking a quality point guard if Russell walked in free agency this summer, so it kicked that problem down the road at least one year.

10. Houston Rockets (losers)

After years of rumors, the Rockets received an underwhelming return for Gordon, landing only a pick swap and veteran players who don’t make much sense with their youth movement. More importantly, their position as the leaders in the tank race for the 2023 presumptive No. 1 pick, French phenom Victor Wembanyama, was weakened when the Pistons (Saddiq Bey) San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl) and Charlotte Hornets (Plumlee, McDaniels) all executed sell-off trades.

GiftOutline Gift Article