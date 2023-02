The San Antonio Spurs agreed to send center Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for center Khem Birch, a 2024 first-round pick and two second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed Thursday. Toronto, which has been viewed as possible sellers at this year’s deadline, instead made its first move by adding a traditional center to what had been an undersized frontline.

The 27-year-old Poeltl was selected by the Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft before he was dealt to the Spurs in a 2018 trade for Kawhi Leonard. Poeltl is averaging 12.1 points, 9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the rebuilding Spurs this season, and he was widely regarded as a trade deadline target because he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and made little sense as part of a youth movement.