Former NFL players sue over disability claims, accuse plan of ‘disturbing’ denials

Ten retired NFL players, including former star running back Willis McGahee, sued the league’s benefits plan, its board of trustees and Commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court Thursday, accusing them of displaying “an overly aggressive and disturbing pattern of erroneous and arbitrary benefits denials, bad faith contract misinterpretations, and other unscrupulous tactics” to wrongfully deny disability claims.

In an effort to suppress disability costs, the lawsuit alleges, the NFL plan — which is jointly managed and funded by the league and the NFL Players Association — routinely steers players to financially biased doctors, some of whom collect hundreds of thousands per year from the plan, and who at exceedingly high rates fail to find players are disabled.

When players appeal denied disability claims, the lawsuit claims, the plan’s board has ignored federal law requiring them to fairly review all evidence, and instead overly relies on the opinions of these biased doctors, as well as inaccurate case summaries prepared by the plan’s law firm.

And when players challenge the plan in the federal courts, the suit alleges, they have revealed how the plan’s board and its lawyers have displayed a “disturbing pattern of illogical and inconsistent interpretations” of their own rules in an effort to justify denying disability claims.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, where the NFL benefits plan office is located, and it seeks class action status on behalf of thousands of former players who have dealt with the plan. The suit seeks unspecified financial damages and the removal of the plan’s board, which consists of six voting members — three each representing the NFL and the union — as well as Goodell as a seventh, nonvoting member.

Among the attorneys leading the suit is Christopher Seeger, a veteran of several major class action cases, including the case against the NFL, filed by thousands of former players starting in 2012, alleging the league failed to protect them from the dangers of concussions. That case’s settlement, which is ongoing, has paid out more than $1 billion to NFL retirees suffering from dementia and other brain diseases linked to repetitive head trauma.

The lawsuit comes the day after the publication of a Washington Post investigation that found the NFL’s disability plan had displayed a pattern of aggressively fighting to deny disability claims and shirking legal requirements to fairly review cases. The Post’s investigation also found repeated instances in which the NFL’s plan seized on technicalities, ignored medical evidence and flouted federal judges to justify denying claims.

In a statement for that story, the NFL disputed The Post’s findings and asserted the plan had never “improperly decided” a disability claim, despite rulings by judges in six lawsuits that found the plan wrongly denied claims, and three additional cases in which judges identified problems in how the plan reviewed claims.

That stance elicited outrage from former players and their lawyers, who had fought the plan for years in the courts to win their disability payments.

“When a federal judge tells you multiple times you’ve broken the law, your response should be to change your ways and follow the law. Attacking the courts instead shows just how little the plan has learned … and how lightly they take their duties to NFL retirees,” said Cy Smith, partner at Zuckerman Spaeder firm in Baltimore, who is not involved with Thursday’s suit but has represented several former players in lawsuits against the NFL plan, most notably former Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster, whose estate won the first judgment against the plan in 2005.

Thursday’s lawsuit accused the NFL’s plan of lying to former players by referring to its doctors as “neutral physicians,” and it claims to have collected records and data showing what league retirees and their lawyers have long suspected: that the plan doctors who make the most money also are the least likely to find players disabled.

For example, the suit claims: over the course of the same time frame in 2015 and 2016, doctors who earned more than $137,000 found players totally and permanently disabled at a rate of 0.5 percent, while doctors earning between $52,000 and $60,000 found players disabled at a rate of 27 percent. The suit does not provide the underlying data and sourcing supporting these claims.

The suit alleging the NFL’s plan mistreated disabled former players comes three days before a Super Bowl that caps a season marred by two events that renewed focus on the league’s stance toward the health and safety of its players. In September, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second suspected concussion in five days, prompting the league to strengthen concussion protocols. And in January, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, an incident that ended a Monday night game and briefly brought the entire league to a standstill.

McGahee, the most accomplished player named in the suit, played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and two other teams, twice earning Pro Bowl nods before retiring in 2014. In 2016, the suit states, McGahee applied for total and permanent disability payments from the NFL plan, citing both symptoms of cognitive problems he believed were caused by concussions, as well as ailments relating to orthopedic injuries he suffered during his playing career.

McGahee was evaluated by a neurologist who had been paid nearly $1.5 million from the plan, according to the suit, which does not give a time frame for that figure. The neurologist did not find McGahee qualified for any of the league’s disability payments, according to the suit, which asserts the same neurologist also failed to diagnose a disability in an unspecified sample of 33 other retirees.

In 2020, McGahee reapplied for disability benefits, the suit states. Over the next two years, McGahee was evaluated by four plan physicians — a neurologist, psychologist, psychiatrist and orthopedist — who all had made hundreds of thousands or more from the plan and failed to diagnose players with disabilities at high rates. None qualified him for disability payments, and the plan ultimately denied his claim in November.

