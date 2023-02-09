Patrick Mahomes wins second NFL MVP; Nick Bosa is top defensive player

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — The acknowledgments of the greatness of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continue to pile up. Three days ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in five seasons as a starter, Mahomes was named the NFL’s most valuable player for a second time Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mahomes, 27, became the 10th player to win multiple MVP awards. He joined a list that features running back Jim Brown and fellow quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, Joe Montana, Kurt Warner and Steve Young. Manning was named MVP a record five times.

The announcement came Thursday night at the NFL Honors show at the Super Bowl media center, with the Chiefs in town to prepare for Sunday’s meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles. The other finalists for the award, given by the Associated Press, were Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

Travis Kelce on why Patrick Mahomes should be MVP: pic.twitter.com/spsWdBwEdm — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) February 9, 2023

“It would mean the world,” Mahomes said earlier Thursday at the Chiefs’ media availability. “To be able to win that award, it’s so special. It’s so hard to do. There’s so many greats that have won that award, and to be a part of that history is amazing. It’s definitely something that you want to look back at your career and say that you’ve got that award. To be able to win that again, it’s not only a testament to me but my team because as much as it’s an individual award, it’s a team award as well. And I hope my teammates know that.”

Advertisement

Mahomes led the league with his 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. His yardage total was the fourth-most ever in a single campaign and it came in the season after the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

“We’ve just seen him grow as a quarterback,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said earlier Thursday. “His talent level goes far beyond … his ability to instinctually just go out there. He’s playing a step ahead. He’s always playing chess out there in terms of he’s got three or four moves already in his pocket, depending on what the defense does. That’s what’s going to make him the greatest ever. … I love playing with him.

“He’s nonstop always trying to find ways to make himself better for this team. You saw that more so this year than any other year that we played, knowing that the pieces were a little bit different in terms of the weapons that he has and the scrutiny. Everybody was kind of looking to see how he was going to take his game to the next level. And sure enough, I’m pretty sure he’ll win MVP.”

.@Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s pitch on QB Patrick Mahomes and the MVP race that will be decided tonight: @sportscronkite pic.twitter.com/DrIH34JLev — Olivia Eisenhauer (@o_eisenhauer) February 9, 2023

Mahomes’s status as the new face of the NFL was reinforced last week, with Brady announcing his retirement from the league for a second straight offseason and promising it will be for good this time. The MVP is a regular season award. Even so, Mahomes’s legend grew when he led the Chiefs to two playoff victories while playing with a high ankle sprain. They have hosted five straight AFC championship games and will seek their second Super Bowl triumph of the Mahomes era Sunday.

Advertisement

“He’s deserving of it, for sure,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “He works extremely hard, as you know, at his profession. He works hard to be the best. He tries to help our team be the best. He says it every day when he comes into practice into the huddle: ‘Let’s be great today.’ And he lives that. My hat goes off to him for that. I’m very proud of him for it.”

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was named the NFL’s defensive player of the year. He led the league with 18.5 sacks while playing for the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

“It feels amazing — just an entire life’s work of grinding and ups and downs and you’re finally here,” Bosa said.

Jefferson was named the offensive player of the year. He had the sixth-most receiving yards in a season in NFL history with 1,809. He also led the league with 128 catches. A portion of them were of the spectacular variety.

Advertisement

“I definitely have a running list of my favorites, especially this season,” Jefferson said.

The New York Giants’ Brian Daboll was named the coach of the year. In his rookie season as an NFL head coach, he led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season. He inherited a team coming off five straight losing seasons.

“I’m just thankful where my feet are right now,” Daboll said, “and the opportunity I have. ... I’m just a piece. There are a lot of great people in our building.”

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was named offensive rookie of the year after an 83-catch, 1,103-yard season. The voters chose him over quarterback Brock Purdy, who went from being the final player chosen in last year’s NFL draft to leading the 49ers to five straight wins (and two more in the playoffs) following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Wilson’s teammate, cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, was named defensive rookie of the year.

Advertisement

“It’s special,” Wilson said. “We feel like our best days are ahead of us as an organization, as young guys.”

Said Gardner: “Honestly, I was more happy for Garrett than me.”

"The journey will continue." ❤️💙



An incredible moment as @HamlinIsland takes the stage at #NFLHonors. pic.twitter.com/TgqTKSAVKS — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named comeback player of the year. He was the league’s fifth-rated passer in his first season as a full-time starter since 2014, following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the Walter Payton NFL man of the year for accomplishments on and off the field.

The Jets also had a good night in the balloting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with cornerback Darrelle Revis and pass rusher Joe Klecko among the new enshrinees. The newly elected class also features Joe Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Ken Riley, Chuck Howley, Ronde Barber, Don Coryell and Zach Thomas.

Advertisement

Bills safety Damar Hamlin received a standing ovation when he appeared onstage during the show with the medical caregivers who treated him after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati.

“My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player that I could be,” Hamlin said. “But God’s plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world. ... I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones. But it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”

GiftOutline Gift Article