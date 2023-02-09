What questions do you have about the Super Bowl? Ask The Post.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni. Chris Jones and Haason Reddick. Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.
We’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Eastern time Thursday — two days later than our normal slot. But get those questions in early! We’ll see you then.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the Super Bowl:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.