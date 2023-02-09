Kyle Kuzma stays put as Wizards stand pat at NBA trade deadline

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Wizards made one of the first moves of trade deadline season more than two weeks ago, when they traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 23 for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It turned out to be their only move of the season.

Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline came and went with the biggest roster change being that the Wizards are pursuing a contract buyout for little-used Will Barton, according to one person with knowledge of the team’s thinking. Such a move would allow the veteran wing to become a free agent and join another team at a reduced price. Barton, 32, is making $14.4 million and averaging 7.7 points in 19.6 minutes per game. He fell out of the rotation in December and may be joining what could be a crowded buyout market.

The move opens a roster spot for two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to join the team on a standard deal.

Washington is planning to add another two-way player, guard Quenton Jackson, from the team’s G League affiliate.

Aside from those moves the Wizards stood pat, their lack of movement leaving them the season’s final 28 games to figure out how to maximize their three core players with the tools at hand.

The trade deadline expired Thursday with Washington (25-29) on the edge of the play-in tournament as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, despite an underperforming roster. Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have played only 25 games together because of injuries, mostly to Beal; the trio are 12-13 on court together. Beal has missed 22 games with various injuries and a bout with the coronavirus.

The Wizards play the No. 12 seed Pacers (25-31) on Saturday.

General Manager Tommy Sheppard said Thursday the front office did not feel the pressure of having to get a deal done given they’d already made the Hachimura move.

“When healthy, this team’s pretty good,” Sheppard said. “I’d like to see that through without losing any of the key pieces, without going its draft capital wise, without adding money for next year. And if we can do that, I think we’ll be in great shape. I’m really excited about what we were able to do.”

Thursday’s most important transaction may have been one the Wizards did not make. As expected, Washington did not trade Kuzma, its 27-year-old third-leading scorer, fan favorite and buzziest player on the roster.

The Wizards assume risk in keeping Kuzma, who has said he intends to explore free agency this summer — meaning the team could lose him for nothing in return. Kuzma is averaging a career-high 21.3 points shooting 45.3 percent while collecting 7.6 rebounds per game.

Asked about his level of confidence that Kuzma would not leave in free agency — the forward said he would “100 percent” consider returning to Washington in an interview in January — Sheppard said, “He’s obviously still a Wizard.”

“We try to be very informed before we do any decision … we’ve had similar circumstances with Bradley, except that was for three years that I heard how he was leaving,” Sheppard said. “I believe heavily in relationships in this business, and having constant dialogue and feedback and involving Bradley, [Porzingis], Kyle. … Nothing’s ever 100 percent, [but] there’s not one single time that I said hey shoot, we better get rid of Kyle because he doesn’t want to be here, or there’s no way we can keep him.”

Washington now holds Kuzma’s Bird Rights heading into the summer, meaning it can exceed the salary cap to retain him. That’s critical for a team that owes Beal $46.7 million next season while Porzingis considering whether to exercise his $36 million player option.

The big man said in a recent interview he has not yet decided, but Washington would like to keep the trio intact. Porzingis is averaging a team-high 22.7 points on 48 percent shooting and a team-high 8.6 rebounds.

“We did all of this with that in mind, to see that core and I think for them, it’s a partnership,” Sheppard said. “We have to show them this is the right place for them, and by what they do, show us that they’re the right guys for us. And we feel they are. I think they feel the same.”

