Caps return from an extended break refreshed and facing a tough task

After his team dispersed last week for a 10-day layoff for the NHL all-star break, Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette chose to decompress by spending more time at the rink. He traveled to see his two sons compete in their own fledgling hockey careers, including a trip to Fort Myers, Fla., where Laviolette watched his son, Jack, play in a game at Florida Gulf Coast University. “I don’t get to do that too often,” Laviolette said. “Just getting to a rink and watching them play was neat.”

As a hockey lifer who cut his teeth in an NHL with a shorter midseason break, Laviolette is the first to admit that the league’s extended bye week, which was introduced six seasons ago, is a long stretch to have off. “It has its benefits,” he said, and maybe those benefits felt more pronounced this month for these Capitals, who have one of the oldest rosters in the league.

Washington, which holds the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, begins its second half Saturday with a visit to the Boston Bruins, who own the best record in the NHL. That’s followed by a Sunday matinee at home against the San Jose Sharks.

The back-to-back afternoon games will begin a stretch run that will determine if the Capitals, who are still dealing with some lingering injuries, can make a ninth consecutive appearance in the playoffs — and win their first postseason series since claiming the Stanley Cup in 2018.

“It’s a good challenge, especially coming out of the break,” Laviolette said. “Our game is going to have to be on point.”

Washington’s 53 games played tied for the most in the NHL during the first half of the season, a stretch that began at a below-.500 pace but saw the Capitals pull themselves into the playoff picture with a torrid 11-2-2 run in December. They haven’t played since Jan. 31, when Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in overtime for a victory in Columbus.

There will be an opportunity to set the tone early in the second half — after facing the Bruins on the road Saturday and hosting the Sharks on Super Bowl Sunday, the next few days will feature a home contest with a playoff contender in the Florida Panthers and two games against the Carolina Hurricanes, owners of the second-best record in the league and hosts of this month’s outdoor game against the Capitals, scheduled for Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

“We got our work cut out for us in the second half of the back half here to really establish ourselves and become a playoff team,” said center Dylan Strome. “You just got to get into the playoffs and then anything can happen from there.”

The Capitals reassembled on Thursday afternoon, trickling onto the ice for their first practice in more than a week. The mood was businesslike. Laviolette tinkered with his lines and conducted high-intensity drills from the start. On Friday, Laviolette didn’t want to leave any bases uncovered, so he staged an overtime period in practice and a shootout to close the session. It grew tense; players banged their sticks against the boards and jawed with each other after each attempt. Captain Alex Ovechkin, who had starred in the All-Star Game a few days ago, scored on his attempt and skated back to the bench to celebrate with his teammates before breaking them down in a stretch.

There were notable absences: forward Tom Wilson and center Nic Dowd skated on Thursday, but both did not practice on Thursday or Friday because of ongoing lower body injuries; Wilson is listed as day-to-day, while Dowd remains on injured reserve. The team has also provided no update on the status of star defenseman John Carlson, whose return Laviolette said is “off in the distance” after being hit in the face with a puck earlier this season.

The team’s front office was active during the all-star break, investing in two long-term pieces for the future by re-signing Strome and forward Sonny Milano to multiyear extensions. How the Capitals might approach the short-term future is less clear: With a dozen players on the roster set to hit free agency after the season, the Capitals are expected to be active before the March 3 trade deadline. Laviolette has watched as some of Washington’s rivals recently bolstered their rosters with acquisitions — including the New York Islanders, who landed high-scoring Bo Horvat in a blockbuster trade with Vancouver, and the New York Rangers, who made a splash by acquiring veteran goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko and depth defenseman Niko Mikkol in a deal with St. Louis.

“I just think that’s part of the trade deadline,” Laviolette said. “I guess for me, I keep pushing to be positive for some good health, that would be players come back into our lineup.”

Laviolette is optimistic the time off will ultimately help, even if some coaches and players didn’t know what to do with themselves. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren is “not a huge fan” of the layoff, he said, but he found the time off to be a beneficial mental break. Lindgren and his wife drove seven hours to a cabin in North Carolina, holing up with their dog and hiking around the Blue Ridge Mountains for a few days. The outdoors helped his body recover — and helped his mind take stock of where the Capitals are at in the standings and the challenge ahead of them over the next two months.

“Mentally, you just come back a lot more fresh,” he said. “It was just what the doctor ordered.”

