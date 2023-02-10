Georgetown Visitation caps perfect season with first MAGHL title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgetown Visitation has enjoyed a dominant hockey season, thanks in large part to a deep bench and a strong defense headed by Harvard commit Lucy Thiessen. But don’t let Thiessen’s position fool you. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League title game Friday, the junior drove the Cubs’ offense, scoring three goals and assisting on three others in the teams’ 11-3 win over Archbishop Spalding at Rockville Ice Arena.

“It’s been a whole team effort the entire year,” Thiessen said. “We’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and it’s been so amazing for it to all pay off.”

It is the school’s first MAGHL championship.

“We’ve always had a strong team; we just could never ever close the deal,” Coach Conrad Rehill said.

The Cubs (10-0-0) had been in this position before — falling, 6-5, to St. John’s last season — and this time they knew what it would take to get a win.

Advertisement

Spalding (7-3-0) opened the scoring roughly three minutes in Friday with a goal from junior Grace McCluskey, but Visitation’s Greer Morell answered just 43 seconds later.

Thiessen tallied the next two goals to put the Cubs up by two to end the first period, her second one started by a steal before she went coast to coast.

The Cubs kept pouring it on, with Allie Rhea also netting a hat trick. Visitation made sure to share the puck and had seven goal-scorers for its 11 goals.

“For us, it’s all about teamwork and being generous to each other,” Rehill said. “I’ve got a deep bench, and they’re all really generous with each other, and it shows. They’re all in it to make each other look good.”

It was more than enough offense for the Cubs, who allowed just 12 goals in 10 games all season while using a split goaltender strategy. Freshman Liza Kavanaugh started in goal, with junior Annaka Peterson switching in halfway through the second period.

Advertisement

Despite flying under the radar most of the season, Spalding defeated defending champion St. John’s in the semifinals Wednesday, its second victory over the Cadets this season. Still, Spalding knew it had a daunting task in the title game; Visitation won the regular season matchup, 9-1, scoring seven goals in the first period. Also, the Cavaliers were missing several experienced players Friday because of conflicts with club hockey.

Senior goaltender Kaylee Daigle faced constant pressure and made 53 saves to keep the Cavaliers hopeful for as long as they were.

Leading by three goals going into the third period, Visitation erupted, adding five goals in the frame, including one as time expired.

The Cubs were met on the ice by enthusiastic fans wearing clown costumes, and they celebrated in the locker room by popping bottles of sparkling grape juice.

“We did go undefeated, so I’m real happy,” Rehill said. “It’s the perfect season.”

GiftOutline Gift Article