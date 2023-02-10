Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick has played his best on the edge

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — A decade ago, the player many know now as one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers was a fledgling safety and running back who endured multiple high school injuries and was without a single college scholarship offer. Haason Reddick was a no-name and a no-star recruit out of Camden, N.J., and he arrived at Temple University as a walk-on.

He was given a chance and nothing more.

“The only thing that was really on my mind at the time was having that chance and opportunity to play football again,” Reddick said. “I wasn’t even worried about the NFL. I was trying to get on the field in any way I could, at any position, just to play the game again.”

Reddick eventually earned a starting role with the Owls, then a scholarship, then a first-round NFL draft slot. After a slow start, he revived his career to become one of the league’s most productive defenders. His path from no-star to superstar is storybook, but it led him on a winding — and often trying — road, paved with athleticism and multiple position shifts.

“Athletically, you could see something special,” former Haddon Heights High School Coach Ralph Schiavo told the Eagles’ website in March. “He just needed a look from a college, because he was that impressive as an athlete.”

Opportunity and fit have produced staggering results for Reddick.

Last year, he signed a three-year deal with his hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and produced a career-high 16 sacks (second-most in the league) to earn second-team all-pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection. Including his 3.5 postseason sacks — the most by an Eagle in a single playoff run — Reddick has 19.5 in 19 games.

He’s the first player in NFL history to have 10 or more sacks in three consecutive seasons with three different teams — 16 with Philadelphia in 2022, 11 with Carolina in 2021 and 12.5 with Arizona in 2020. He’s also recorded 13 forced fumbles since 2020, the most in the league in that span.

“The chip on my shoulder … came from being overlooked,” Reddick said, “but now that I’m kind of getting the recognition and stuff like that, man, it’s about being a great player for me now, the legacy.”

For the first three years of his NFL career, few could have imagined Reddick’s role in the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl LVII.

After starting more than two seasons at defensive end at Temple, Reddick was asked to change positions at the 2017 Senior Bowl. Phil Savage, then the Senior Bowl’s executive director, encouraged Reddick to play as an off-the-ball linebacker.

“Back during the season, I talked to his coach [at Temple], Matt Rhule … and said, ‘Coach, do you think he can stand up and play inside ’backer? Because I do,’” Savage said in an interview for the Senior Bowl’s website in 2017. “He said, ‘I think that will be his position in the pros.’ And did he show up and prove that here? He did everything — he covered, he blitzed, he rushed off the edge, which, people knew about that at Temple. But to me, Haason Reddick improved his stock more than any of the 100-plus players we had here in Mobile.”

At the time, Reddick was about 230 pounds, and many believed him to be too small to play on the edge at the pro level. But as an off-the-ball linebacker, he was a unicorn, with the size to handle tight ends, the speed to cover backs and receivers and the instincts that can’t always be taught.

That week in Mobile, Reddick quickly became one of the biggest names ahead of the draft, dominating in all facets on defense with his tackling and coverage skills. He shot up the pre-draft rankings, leading Mike Mayock, then an analyst for NFL Network, to rank him as the second-best linebacker in the class.

The move inside reaped Reddick millions of dollars, and the Arizona Cardinals picked him 13th that year.

But after Reddick got in the door, the switch left him at an unnatural position. He was a pass-rusher whose rushing was curtailed. He was out of position, and Arizona seemed unsure of how to best use his skill set.

In his first three NFL seasons, Reddick started only 20 of 48 games for the Cardinals and totaled only 7 1/2 sacks. But in Week 6 of the 2020 season, he filled in for the injured Chandler Jones at outside linebacker and notched two sacks in a 38-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Reddick finished the season with 12.5 sacks, tied for fourth-most in the league.

“I have so many tools to my advantage that allowed me to be great at what I do,” Reddick told The Athletic. “Definitely shouldn’t try to put me in a [designated] position.”

The Cardinals didn’t exercise Reddick’s fifth-year contract option, so he signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent in 2021 to reunite with Rhule. He recorded 11 sacks, which helped him land a $45 million contract with the Eagles that he’s described as the fulfillment of a “childhood dream.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni initially tried to remain coy about the team’s plans for Reddick and whether it would use him as a stand-up rusher or a down lineman. But Sirianni couldn’t avoid the obvious.

“You pay a guy like that to rush the passer, that will be definitely a big part of our plan for him,” he said. “… That’s what he gets paid to do, and that’s a need that we have, that we want him to help fill that role with the rest of the defensive ends that we have on our football team.”

Reddick went without a sack in his first two games as an Eagle before racking up 5.5 in a five-game stretch. But his value to the Eagles has extended well beyond.

“Our overhang players, they’re going to rush the passer to affect the quarterback, and they’re going to be violent in the run game and set edges, and then they’re going to have to drop a little bit in coverage,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said in May. “[Reddick] is obviously very, very smart, very intelligent, high football character, very good skill set, versatile player, and it’s our job to deploy him and to affect the game, to accentuate his skill set.”

Reddick has labeled himself “the weapon.” His 39.5 sacks over the past three years have put him among the top three in the league, behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (44) and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (43).

And Reddick’s storybook rise and various twists and turns are far from the norm. Perhaps the greatest turn yet was moving back to the edge.

“It’s natural,” Reddick said. “Playing on the edge allows my instincts, my abilities, to fully take over and allows me to play football without even thinking. Purely reactionary out there. It’s worked out in my favor. Everything’s working out for me.”

