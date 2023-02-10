Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Exhale, everyone. Kevin Durant is heading to the Phoenix Suns and now, he finally can be happy. He’s found a home where he can just hoop. No drama. No distractions. Just ball. Probably a flashback to the days when his everyday school uniform might have been a white tee and baggy basketball shorts, worn just in case the kids at recess were game for some pickup. When he might’ve spent his time in homeroom studying an Eastbay catalog, circling all the sneakers he wanted to own someday. A return to simpler times, when the main thing was the main thing: Rise, hoop, wake up and do it all over again tomorrow.

Kevin Durant, finally, can just play ba …

Oh, wait. Sorry, wrong lede. We’ve already used this one before, way back in the summer of 2019 when Durant escaped the “weird” vibes with Golden State and chose to team up with Kyrie Irving — an alliance that was certain to be completely sane and drama-free.

Advertisement

All right, so let’s do this one over.

Rejoice, NBA fans. After the trade that sent Durant back to the Western Conference, he can win again.

He’ll be able to catch dimes from an all-time great point guard and share buckets alongside one of the best shooters in the league. He’ll have the additional benefit of playing under an offshoot from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree — a former Coach of the Year winner and a disciple of the beautiful game, where ball movement reigns and the offense looks more like an egalitarian society. The freedom will allow a basketball Basquiat like KD to explore the full range of his artistry, painting abstract expressionism on canvases across the NBA that we won’t fully appreciate until long after he’s gone from the game.

Finally, Kevin Durant will be a cham …

Ummm. Checks notes. Wrong script. Looks like we said all of this the last time Durant found a championship destination in 2016. After he bolted a budding contender in Oklahoma City to FastPass his way to two trophies with the Warriors’ established dynasty.

Why are his destinations ever-changing, but the narrative that haunts Durant keeps repeating?

Advertisement

Every few years, Durant makes a move that shakes up the NBA. He goes from one place to the next, with the hopes of emancipating himself from drama and distraction. His personal pursuit of basketball happiness.

And every time this happens, we eat it up. Buying into the hype about how harmonious, how unbeatable his new team will be. Quick! Someone tweet a photoshopped pic of KD in his new Warriors/Nets/Suns jersey! And while we’re lost in unbridled giddiness, let’s keep recycling the same hurrahs and huzzahs for our favorite tortured superstar, believing that with this latest move, surely, Durant will find the serenity on the court that he’s been searching for all these years.

If only things with Durant were that simple.

Durant is one of the greatest players of his generation, a delight to behold on 94 feet of hardwood and a legitimate candidate for the playground debate who do you want taking the last shot to win Game 7? But also, a nomad who can’t stick with a place. Instead of putting up MVP numbers for one franchise, in a stable situation, he’s spending the final segment of his Hall of Fame career wandering the league as some sort of hoop handyman offering his services on Thumbtack.

Advertisement

He was the mercenary hired by the Warriors. He didn’t care what anyone else thought, until he did. Then, he became the gentrifying superstar who attempted to construct an empire in Brooklyn, but his good friend and partner-in-hoop never secured the building permits. That one was a little too busy being the messiah that anti-vaccine deserved.

This winding odyssey started when Durant became a free agent during the summer that shifted the league, back in 2016. Who could really blame Durant for wanting to break up with Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder? They had led Golden State three games to one in the Western Conference Finals but instead of advancing to what would have been their second NBA Finals appearance, the Thunder lost the series.

Durant wanted a new chapter. He wanted personal growth. Most importantly, he wanted to win — and now.

Advertisement

So he teamed up with a superstar point guard in Stephen Curry, a sharpshooter in Klay Thompson and played in Steve Kerr’s free-flowing, democratic offense. Durant will have a similar situation in Phoenix with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and head coach Monty Williams, a Popovich-lite coach just like Kerr. Durant likely hopes to replicate in the desert the success had in Oakland, where he won that pair of championships. But in 2017 as Durant stood atop the mountain, holding first the Larry O’Brien, then the Finals MVP trophy, he looked not like a man satisfied by his triumph, but rather a smug discontent searching for a critic to silence. And a void to fill.

His wasn’t the look of joy. Though confetti rains down on the hometown hero and mercenary alike, happiness visits the home only where it’s welcomed. Since Durant wasn’t happy being the adopted son on those title teams, he left to be his own man in Brooklyn.

The boldness of that decision should be respected — no longer content with riding the bus to championships, Durant wanted to create his own dynasty. He also wanted low-key.

Advertisement

“I didn’t care about being the king of New York. That never really moved me,” Durant reflected in a podcast in 2020. “I didn’t care about being on Broadway. I just wanted to play ball and go to the crib and chill. And that’s what Brooklyn embodied.”

Durant skipped the New York Knicks because he didn’t want a spectacle akin to a show on Broadway, but by uniting with Irving he got the performance artist burning sage in the middle of Atlantic Avenue. The Brooklyn “superteam,” which also included James Harden for about eight minutes, will go down as a blight on Durant’s career. It ended ingloriously this week when Irving demanded a trade, and the Nets found a sucker in Dallas.

Now what?

Does Durant want more trophies? More respect? More happiness? We only know Durant wants something pure. The guy loves basketball and just wants to play. However, the simplicity that comes with putting a leather Spalding through a steel ring keeps eluding him.

So, he has found a new basketball home. Durant’s heading west, but his destination remains unclear. We still don’t know what he’s searching for, only that the cities keep changing while the desperate hope for his happiness remains the same.

GiftOutline Gift Article