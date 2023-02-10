Maryland’s three-point woes are holding it back from a true breakout

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Maryland men’s basketball team had a chance to grab a late lead at Michigan State, point guard Jahmir Young missed a three-pointer. Hakim Hart, a fellow senior, had the same opportunity on the next possession with 5:41 to go, but his attempt bounced off the rim. And when the Terrapins could have tied the score with about a minute remaining, Young air-balled a shot from deep.

Maryland needed more than its stout defense to answer the Spartans’ late surge, and down the stretch in East Lansing, the Terps’ recurring trouble emerged again.

The Spartans hit three shots from beyond the arc during the final nine minutes as they erased Maryland’s lead and built a cushion. Meanwhile, the Terps, in search of a résumé-boosting road win, finished the game 3 for 10 from the field, including those three missed attempts from deep during that critical stretch.

Maryland’s three-point shooting against Michigan State — 3 for 22 (13.6 percent) — was the team’s third-worst of the season, but these issues have persisted through numerous games. The Terps rank just 326th of 352 Division I teams with their 30.2 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Despite the issues, Maryland has attempted 21.4 three-pointers per game (about 38 percent of all the team’s field goal attempts), but that rate has dropped a bit recently. In the past nine games, the Terps have attempted 18.6 threes per game (33 percent of all shot attempts).

After Maryland tried 22 three-pointers without much success in East Lansing, Coach Kevin Willard said he thought his team had some good looks, and there were only several he considered bad shots taken early in possessions. The Spartans at times brought double teams into the paint, which forced Maryland to keep shooting from the perimeter amid the repeated misses.

“Each game dictates that,” Willard said when asked about the number of threes attempted, referencing Michigan State’s post defense.

Maryland’s season low in three-pointers attempted (13) came against Ohio State, when the Buckeyes lacked size in the paint and the Terps could exploit that weakness. But that’s not always possible, especially when Maryland’s poor clip from deep incentivizes teams to clog the paint.

Advertisement

Maryland’s strength, particularly in recent games, has been its defense, and it can overshadow some deficiencies. Maryland beat No. 18 Indiana while shooting 22.7 percent (5 for 22) from three. Despite poor perimeter shooting, the Terps lost by three to No. 1 Purdue (3 for 21 from three-point range) and to No. 6 Tennessee (2 for 24). Maryland’s performance at Michigan State became the latest to make fans wonder where this team might be if it could make just a few more shots from beyond the arc.

After the loss to the Spartans, senior forward Donta Scott said he didn’t think three-point shooting was an “issue” and the team was just “a little bit off, a little bit short.”

The Terps had shown progress when they made 9 of 21 attempts on the road Saturday against Minnesota, the last-place team in the conference. But against a tougher defense, they regressed.

Advertisement

Among Maryland’s starters, Scott has the best clip from three-point range at 30.5 percent. Ian Martinez, a guard who plays off the bench, has a strong mark at 38.1 percent with 42 attempts.

Young made the game-clinching three-pointer against Illinois in December, and he has surged lately, averaging nearly 20 points over the past nine games. But Young is just 10 of 40 from beyond the arc during that stretch. Much of his production has come from attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line.

All four of the starters who regularly shoot threes — Young, Don Carey, Hart and Scott — have three-point shooting percentages this season that are lower than their marks they compiled through the rest of their college careers.

Young, previously at Charlotte, and Carey, who had stops at Mount St. Mary’s, Siena and Georgetown, both took a jump up in competition with their transfers to Maryland. Hart and Scott, who are skilled veterans, could be navigating increased defensive attention.

Advertisement

Carey arrived at Maryland with a 198-of-505 mark from three-point range over four seasons, but with the Terps, he has faced extended shooting slumps. He’s averaging just 1.5 made three-pointers on 5.0 attempts this season but had solid outings recently against Nebraska (4 for 4) and at Minnesota (2 for 3). Carey’s volume of shots has decreased lately; he averaged 7.3 field goal attempts through the first 15 games but just 4.4 since.

Apart from three games earlier in the season, Willard has kept Carey in the starting lineup. However, Carey didn’t play the second half at Michigan State. He had gone 0 for 4 from three, and Willard stuck with Martinez, a better defender, for the final 20 minutes.

The Terps don’t have much depth. Martinez, forward Patrick Emilien and guard Jahari Long have been the primary options off the bench. They’ve shown competence in their reserve roles, but none has offered a significant offensive spark. So when the team’s best players are struggling from beyond the arc, there aren’t sharpshooting options waiting on the bench. The Terps have been left to try to make up for the weakness in other ways — and then hoping the trouble wanes as the season goes on.

“I believe everybody on this team will make shots,” Scott said. “We’ve done it before. So we’ll eventually do it again.”

GiftOutline Gift Article