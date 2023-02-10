A national champ when homeschooled, now she’s wrestling at South River

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Szkotnicki was homeschooled throughout the first three years of high school and craved more interaction before heading to college. So Szkotnicki enrolled in public school this year at South River High. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It didn’t take long for her to draw attention based on her reputation. On the first day of school, Coach John Klessinger noticed a girl who looked familiar with a T-shirt that said “wrestling” on the back. He asked a fellow teacher for a class roster and stopped on the name Szkotnicki.

Yes, that’s who it was. Alex Szkotnicki, a junior national champion wrestler.

Klessinger tracked her down and encouraged some of his grapplers to recruit her. Truthfully, Szkotnicki had already planned to join the wrestling team when winter began, but the attention was nice.

“It was really awesome for the guys to just ask me to be a part of a team — honestly, I’m not used to that,” Szkotnicki said.

A few months later, her experience has remained quite positive. Szkotnicki has a 35-5 record as the 120-pounder for the reigning 4A champions, and she has played an integral role in keeping the team strong despite the loss of nine wrestlers to graduation.

South River topped Broadneck on Thursday for the 4A East Region title and will look to defend its state crown in the dual meet championships Saturday in Waldorf.

“Outside of her performance individually, it’s been great for the kids in the room,” Klessinger said. “She’s kind of like a mentor. I don’t think she presents it that way, but they see her work ethic, they see how she wrestles. … It’s been a triple win for us.”

Szkotnicki attended public school until eighth grade, when she said she “didn’t see eye-to-eye” with her school when she went to wrestle at an event in Japan for 10 days. She and her mother decided it would be best to just be homeschooled throughout high school.

But after three years at home, she saw her senior year as a chance to socialize more before she attends McKendree University in Illinois.

“It was a little bit of a last-minute decision,” Szkotnicki said. “Just kind of threw caution into the wind.”

Szkotnicki has been competing as an individual, traveling to showcases and meets all over the world, including her junior nationals championship last summer in in Fargo, N.D. Now, as part of a team for the first time in a while, she is expected to be a leader.

She recognized she was entering a program that wanted to retain its dominance amid significant personnel changes.

“It’s very important as a team to set the precedent that you’re not going to put your head down … you’re going to fight for every point, tooth and nail,” Szkotnicki said. “Everyone picks each other up when they’re down and rallies around each other. It’s very much a team thing at South River.”

Klessinger remembers initially meeting the intense wrestler about a decade before their quick interaction in the hallway on the first day of school. As a 7-year-old, she was part of the South River Youth League, where Klessinger was helping the coach, Sean Healey, the father of current South River 195-pound wrestler Aidan Healey. Even at that age, he remembers watching her “throwing everybody around.”

Healey, now a junior with only three losses this season, had never wrestled before his early days at his father’s club. In order to teach his son the “half nelson” move, the coach had a young Szkotnicki demonstrate the move on him.

“Dad, I can’t breathe,” Healey remembers exaggerating to his father in the moment, as the naive wrestler got wrapped up by this strong girl.

While she may be one of the Seahawks’ strongest competitors now, Szkotnicki’s lighter frame often puts her against younger wrestlers in practice.

Sam Travis, a sophomore 132-pounder, is Szkotnicki’s primary practice partner. He noticed himself struggling with his intensity during some recent meets. She showed him some ways to use his physicality to his advantage.

“She’s definitely inspiring me, as someone older than me who I wrestle against during practice,” Travis said. “She shows me how I can improve and brings me up. Having someone like that improves the team as a whole.”

Szkotnicki was pacing up and down the sideline, with her headgear on, throughout the 113-pound match in the Seahawks’ dual at Northeast on Jan. 27. Once Cole Peeples secured a win in that bout, Szkotnicki slapped Klessinger’s hand and stepped onto the mat, jumping up and down several times.

Within 20 seconds, Szkotnicki had her opponent on his back and a quick 4-0 lead.

Said senior Sam Ditmars, the only returner from South River’s six placers in last year’s 3A/4A individual championships: “It shocks me sometimes how strong she is.”

