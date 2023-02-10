The Eagles tore their team down. Blink, and they’re back at the Super Bowl.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Being one victory from a second Super Bowl title in six seasons is quite a feat for any NFL franchise. Doing it with an entirely different coach-and-quarterback combination borders on wondrous. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That is what the Philadelphia Eagles have done as they enter Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. They have reached the NFL’s biggest stage in only their second season since an organizational reset in which they hired Nick Sirianni as their coach to replace Doug Pederson and installed Jalen Hurts as their full-time starter at quarterback not all that long after drafting him as Carson Wentz’s understudy.

“We thought we could elevate back to where we were when we won a Super Bowl,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said here this week.

The rapid return to the Super Bowl is a testament to Lurie’s adherence to his long-held convictions about how to build a successful NFL team and the roster-construction prowess of his general manager, Howie Roseman.

“I think it’s a credit to the organization, the leadership [from] ownership all the way down — the pieces that they added to support Jalen Hurts, the selection of Jalen just a few years ago that was kind of widely questioned,” said Greg Olsen, the former NFL tight end who is now an analyst for Fox. “You had Carson Wentz. Did you really need to bring in a young quarterback and invest in him in the second round? And now here they are three years later, his second year as a full-time starter. It’s really impressive.”

Pederson oversaw the first and only Super Bowl triumph in franchise history to close the 2017 season, with Nick Foles filling in for an injured Wentz during a run that culminated with a memorable victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles reached the playoffs the following two seasons.

They recommitted to Wentz, the No. 2 choice in the 2016 NFL draft, signing him in the summer of 2019 to a four-year, $128 million contract extension. But that didn’t keep the Eagles from using a second-round selection on Hurts in the spring of 2020.

“We absolutely felt that Jalen Hurts had a huge upside and [was] undervalued in the league,” Lurie said. “It was worth it to take that chance. If we were wrong, we [were] wrong. But the chance to have somebody with his character, his throwing talent and running talent and mental ability was outstanding.”

He added: “It was kind of a no-brainer for us. But it was a very unpopular pick at the time.”

Things unraveled for the Eagles during a 2020 season in which they went 4-11-1. As turnovers accumulated for Wentz, Pederson gave a late-season starting chance to Hurts. Lurie dismissed Pederson after the season, saying at the time that Pederson didn’t deserve to be fired, but the two had differing versions of the path forward.

“I thought the values and the culture were all there,” Lurie said this week. “We just had to sort of regenerate the way we did before the last Super Bowl and needed new energy. Focus on the things that create an exceptional team. But don’t waver. Don’t listen to noise. And try to hire the best possible coach and coaching staff. Just things that we think are what’s correlated with big success in the league.”

The Eagles hired Sirianni, then a little-known offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, in a move somewhat reminiscent of their choice in 1999 of a relatively obscure quarterbacks coach from the Green Bay Packers named Andy Reid.

“Our interviews are seven to 10 hours,” Lurie said. “They’re extremely rigorous. They go into areas that are maybe outside the box at times. But they’re very, very holistic, I would say, in terms of the whole person. [With] Nick, we were extremely bullish after both researching Nick and … interviewing Nick. At the time, it became a no-brainer. There were some excellent other candidates. But like with Andy, like with Doug … it really didn’t faze us that nobody else was interviewing these candidates because our way of looking at it, I have to say, maybe it’s a little different.”

Part of being right about a coaching hire involves luck, Lurie acknowledged. The franchise that hired Reid, Pederson and Sirianni during Lurie’s ownership tenure did also hire Chip Kelly. But the Eagles knew Sirianni was “a football junkie,” Lurie said. And they weren’t concerned, he said, about “winning the press conference” or landing the heralded candidate.

“It’s really focusing on what correlates with sustained success in the NFL and then taking a chance on some that have never been a head coach before,” Lurie said.

Said Roseman: “Nick had this tremendous ability to teach and to show his passion to teach. And when we would ask him a question, he talked to us like we were his players. And we felt so good about the way he was kind of communicating and teaching. … All of us felt like, ‘This is a guy that I would want to be coached by. This is a guy that I would want to play for.’”

The Eagles not only took Sirianni from Frank Reich, their former offensive coordinator who was then the head coach in Indianapolis. They also convinced the Colts to trade two draft picks — a third-rounder in 2021 and what became a first-rounder in 2022 — for Wentz.

“Obviously we were high on Jalen,” Roseman said. “... I think for us, it was about making sure that he had a chance at success by putting good players around him on the offensive line, at the skill positions. And that took us a couple years to get right.”

It has taken only two seasons, amid that ongoing fine-tuning, for the Eagles’ reboot to put them back in the Super Bowl.

“We stuck to our priorities,” Lurie said. “We’ve always been a believer in building through the draft. And you have to be extremely aggressive in every other way we can find talent and sometimes think outside the box. I give Howie and his staff just a lot of credit for thinking outside the box, being aggressive, which is our mentality of our organization, and at the same time, making strategic decisions that really paid off.”

