PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes still looks at his fame through wide eyes. It’s rather adorable. The baddest quarterback on the planet probably doesn’t want to be described this way, but in a world of excessive self-promotion, Mahomes is a refreshing blend of dangerous athlete and dewy celebrity. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He understands the extraordinary player he has developed into the past five seasons. He grasps the significance that carries for the Kansas City Chiefs, for the fraternity of Black quarterbacks, for the NFL and the entire game of football. Yet at 27 and rising, he cannot fathom the transcendent icon he is on pace to become.

Mahomes knows how good he is, but for all the effusive praise he receives, he remains delightfully naive about how great he can be.

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall toyed with the unassuming side of Mahomes this week, lying to him about R&B superstar Rihanna for comedic purposes.

“Rihanna came out and said you were the greatest quarterback ever,” Marshall said during a news conference. “Hearing that, how does that make you feel?”

Mahomes quickly went from surprised to giddy. He joked his family is more excited about the singer’s halftime show than the game. “Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel, so I’m glad that she went with me for that honor.”

“She didn’t,” Marshall replied as laughter flooded the room. “I was just messing with you.”

“Man,” Mahomes said, trying to hide the disappointment. “You got me up here smiling and smirking.”

It was the perfect prank for Marshall to segue into a deeper question: “What are you chasing?”

Come Sunday night, Mahomes could have two Super Bowl titles and two regular season MVP awards. That would be, unquestionably, the most impressive five-year quarterback run to start a career in NFL history, exceeding Tom Brady — who led the Patriots to three championships in his first four seasons — because Mahomes has been the league’s most dominant player over this period. Although a winner from the start, Brady became the GOAT in increments. He didn’t win his first of three MVPs until his seventh season as a starter.

Mahomes is playing to help lift his team from fad to legendary status. But behind his boyish grin, he knows rarefied individual acclaim comes with it. He is chasing the former and evading the latter, for now. Nevertheless, that incomprehensible level of fame will keep coming for him.

“I understand how lucky I am to be in this organization,” Mahomes said. “I understand how lucky I am to play with guys that are going to be Hall of Famers. When I look back at the end of my career, I don’t want to look back and be like, ‘Man, I didn’t give everything that I have to win Super Bowls.' It’s because of the great people I have around me. When I get done with my career, I just want to make sure I know that I gave everything that I had on that football field.”

If Mahomes can maximize Kansas City’s current championship window, he is positioned to become the biggest superstar in American sports. That’s different from being the greatest athlete. The title demands jaw-dropping talent, consistent team success, marketability, awe and a level of charm that rises above the overexposure. Mahomes is the leading candidate to wear that crown.

In the past 10 days, Brady retired — “for good,” he says — and LeBron James reached his capstone accomplishment, breaking the NBA record for career points. While the 38-year-old James is expected to play a few more seasons, his relevance will diminish if the Los Angeles Lakers can’t climb out of mediocrity. Mahomes is barely one step into the doorway of his prime.

Mahomes keeps showing new dimensions on the field, and he’s growing into himself off it. His curly, taper-fade Mohawk haircut exudes youth, and his raspy Texas drawl — which Coach Andy Reid calls “froggish” — is perhaps the most distinct voice in sports. During this Super Bowl run, the admiration of Mahomes has shifted from his talent to his toughness as he plays through a high ankle sprain. Appreciation of his improvisational skills has turned into respect for his mind and mastery of the Kansas City offense. It has become clear that Mahomes’s intangibles are as elite as his most stunning traits.

There’s a fine line between the sport’s precious few championship-hoarding quarterbacks and great signal callers who won a ring but never conquered NFL parity enough to satisfy us. Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre and Drew Brees are among the one-time champions whose phenomenal individual play left you wanting more team success. It’s a vicious game that way. To be an all-time great quarterback, it’s mandatory that the player enables a franchise to be a consistent contender, no matter the roster around him. Sometimes, though, that guarantees a lot of heartbreak.

In five seasons as the starter, Mahomes has never lost in the playoffs before the AFC championship game. But while he won a championship at 24, he also has fallen a game short of the Super Bowl twice and looked helpless behind a battered offensive line in losing Super Bowl LV, 31-9, to the Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago.

The Chiefs have done a good job gradually replenishing the roster, but the core of this team will change more quickly than imagined. They traded receiver Tyreek Hill last offseason. Tight end Travis Kelce is on top of his game, but he’s 33. After the Super Bowl, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will be a free agent. Kansas City should have at least two more seasons with Mahomes, Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones all playing at an all-pro level together. The front office will continue to draft well. But it’s inevitable the Chiefs will take a dip, even if it’s just slight, soon. Kansas City is adamant about living in the moment.

“I think it feels more special the older you get, because you have the failure, the failure of not getting to this game,” Mahomes said. “And whenever you’re not here and then you get to be back on this stage again, it gets more special because you never know how many more times you’re going to get.”

Former running back Maurice Jones-Drew couldn’t resist a sizzling take about Mahomes on NFL Network this week when he said, “To me, you win this one … GOAT. Crown him.”

He let anticipation of the moment imprison his mind. It’s impossible to be the greatest to play the game in five seasons, especially when Brady just retired with seven championships, 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns in a 23-season masterpiece. But Mahomes can send a reminder, once again, that this is his time now. It’s his NFL. It’s his sports world. And if he wants it, he can have all of fame’s perks — Rihanna’s respect, included.

