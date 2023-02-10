Print this sheet and play Super Bowl prop bets at home

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Betting on football can be difficult, but Super Bowl prop contests are anything but. All you need are copies of the below quiz, curated by your pals at The Washington Post, a rudimentary awareness of American football and some good old-fashioned luck. Plus some pens, pencils, crayons or at least ketchup packets that could be used to mark your answers. What’s not to love?

There are 20 questions here — and a tiebreaker — ranging from the frivolous (the coin toss) to the irrelevant (will the total points scored be odd or even?) to the ridiculous (how many songs will be performed during the halftime show?).

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more.

Some questions will at least let you pretend to be football knowledgeable: Will Patrick Mahomes throw more or less than 13½ incompletions? Will either team ever lead by more than two touchdowns?

Advertisement

Some questions will be decided early. (Will there be a score in the first six minutes and 30 seconds of the game?) Some will require watching the game until the very end. (Which team will score last?)

The questions are mostly borrowed from various sportsbooks and gambling sites, and most are given roughly 50-50 odds, making them virtual coin flips. (The pregame coin toss is an actual coin flip.) Each correct answer gets one point, and most points win. Enjoy the game.

Super Bowl LVII prop bets

And for more ways to add a little extra oomph to the game, see this guide to our favorite bets, and this breakdown of the odds to score the first touchdown of the game.

The Post’s Jason La Canfora also broke down some ways the Eagles’ run game will test Kansas City’s defense.

GiftOutline Gift Article