Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return next week in California

The 15-time major winner said in November 2021 that his days as a full-time player on the PGA Tour were over because of the injuries and that he would “pick and choose” his tournaments moving forward. Last year, he played in only three tournaments, all majors. He finished 47th at the Masters, withdrew from the PGA Championship after three rounds and missed the cut at the British Open.

Woods has not played in a full-field tournament since, though he did join his son, Charlie, at December’s PNC Championship, an unofficial parent-child team event. Team Woods finished tied for eighth. He also joined fellow pros Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in “The Match,” a 12-hole charity event in December.

Woods expected to play at December’s Hero World Challenge, a small-field tournament featuring top-ranked golfers that he annually hosts in the Bahamas, but bowed out because of plantar fasciitis, a foot disorder that he said was related to the injuries he suffered in the car crash.

“The plantar fasciitis is no fun, and now I get to truly recover and heal and progress forward on this because there’s so many good things that I’ve been able to do physically, to be able to hit the golf ball and practice and do everything in a standstill,’’ he said in December. “But I haven’t been able to get from Point A to Point B, and obviously going to work on this.’’

The Tiger Woods Foundation is the host of the Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday. Formerly known as the Los Angeles Open, the tournament was Woods’s first PGA Tour event in 1992, when he competed as an amateur high school sophomore. It’s one of the few PGA Tour events that Woods, a 110-time tournament champion, hasn’t won.

