PHOENIX — Just a football generation ago, Tony Dungy walked into a job interview with an inspired idea. Okay, he thought it was inspired. He was going to correct one of the most egregious quarterback oversights in NFL history. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If hired as the head coach, he wanted to sign Charlie Ward.

Ward, the 1993 Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State, went undrafted in 1994. Dungy, then the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, pitched his plan as a creative and prudent decision for the quarterback-needy franchise (which he declined to name).

“You’re getting a quarterback basically for free,” he remembered saying. “You don’t need to use a draft pick. You don’t have to make a trade. You don’t have to guarantee the starting job. Just sign him as a free agent at an affordable price.”

The reaction: silence.

The team had no tolerance for an aspiring Black coach promoting a disregarded Black quarterback. It took a while longer for Dungy, now a Hall of Famer, to get a job he knew he could do. Ward, a versatile athlete who played 11 NBA seasons, became the first modern-day recipient of college football’s top honor to never play in the NFL.

This isn’t old history. This wound, like so many from football’s prejudiced archives, doesn’t heal. It occurred in the 1990s, the same decade in which Patrick Mahomes, 27, and Jalen Hurts, 24, were born. On Sunday, they will lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the league’s first Super Bowl matchup featuring two Black starting quarterbacks.

“So many people laid the foundation before us,” Mahomes said. “It’s going to be a special moment.”

Thirty-five years after Doug Williams broke through as the first African American quarterback to win a Super Bowl, this feat of diversity is as corroborative as it is historic. It is not an uplifting accident that necessitated an exceptional talent being in the perfect place at the perfect time to elude the biased guardians of the game. It’s the manifestation of a new reality that has been simmering for nearly a decade.

The Black quarterback is now the standard.

It won’t be readily accepted, and in America, progress is always susceptible to attrition. But athletes have evolved in a way that dictates lasting change at the most celebrated and previously exclusive position in football.

To be specific, the qualities commonly associated with Black quarterbacks — mobility, unscripted playmaking, the gift to see and manipulate the game differently with their arm and legs — are now the most desirable in the sport. There’s greater freedom and more team willingness to tailor offenses to a quarterback’s strengths than ever before. It’s this liberalization, rather than intentional racial equality efforts, that has diversified the game.

“I think this game is going to be special not just because it highlights Black quarterbacks, but the quarterback position in general, and how we have grown,” said former NFL star Michael Vick, who is now a Fox analyst. “There are stereotypes about White quarterbacks as well, but now you’ve got White quarterbacks pulling it down and running. The game is changing, and it’s evolving.”

Defensive players, particularly the ones rushing the passer, have become too fast, too athletic and too difficult to block for teams to eschew quarterback agility. White signal callers still account for about 60 percent of starting NFL quarterbacks, but the statuesque pocket passer may have died with Tom Brady’s retirement. Soon, it will take a future Hall of Fame talent to get noticed playing that style.

This is literally a movement. You have to be able to move now. There’s a bias toward athleticism that both transcends racial ignorance and tilts attention toward Black QBs who once couldn’t find opportunities because of stereotypes about their intelligence and leadership capabilities.

“I’m thinking about not that we have two Black quarterbacks playing in the Super Bowl,” said Williams, who admits getting misty-eyed over the Mahomes-Hurts matchup. “I’m thinking about the guys who were denied an opportunity, before me, to get a chance to play in the National Football League.”

For most of its 103 seasons, the NFL posted an intolerant bouncer in front of the quarterback room. That pain will always be felt; most of the men who experienced it are very much alive. But the game is forcing fairness. It comes not from the goodness of hearts, but the cold business reality that, in a hard-hitting game built around speed, it’s foolish to give $250 million contracts to sitting ducks.

The Black quarterback finally has leverage.

“Do you want to keep taking your franchise quarterback, who makes an eight- or nine-figure salary, to the hospital?” asked Harry Edwards, a sociologist and civil rights activist who has served as a consultant for the San Francisco 49ers since 1985. “Or do you want a franchise quarterback who can avoid some of the big hits, and most importantly, challenge defenses and feel comfortable making plays while 275-pound and 325-pound athletic specimens are chasing him down?”

When asked why it took the league so long to find a more level playing field, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a vague admission.

“There are probably a variety of reasons, probably none of them good,” Goodell said.

Goodell extolled the virtues of this new breed of quarterbacks — or, rather, a long-established breed now receiving appreciation that trailblazers such as Marlin Briscoe and James “Shack” Harris didn’t. These players have blessed a sport that, according to the commissioner, “has never been better.”

“People talk about their talent and ability to run, but they are incredible leaders,” said Goodell, referencing the 11 Black quarterbacks who were starters to open the 2022 season. “They understand the offense. They run complex offenses, probably more complex than we’ve ever run in the past. They really add such an element to the game. I think our game has changed because of their talents, and I think the game has changed on the college level also to develop their talents earlier. And that’s true for all quarterbacks. I think it’s another example where diversity makes you better.

“Think about this league without those 11 great young quarterbacks. Think about the two in the Super Bowl. They make the league better, and that’s what we’re so proud of.”

Four of the last eight MVPs have been mobile Black quarterbacks. Two of them, Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, were true dual threats. Mahomes, who has won the award twice in the past five seasons, doesn’t rush for a lot of yards, but he is at his most dangerous as a passer outside of the pocket. Before 2015, Steve McNair was the lone Black quarterback to win MVP, sharing the honor with Peyton Manning in 2003.

The preference for movement includes White quarterbacks. Look at the athleticism of young stars Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert. Without functional mobility at minimum, it’s getting tougher to have a long pro career.

The six highest-paid quarterbacks have the ability to improvise: Mahomes, Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson. There is no quarterback in line for the next big payday who fits the characteristics of the traditional pro-style quarterback. And there won’t be another, unless the player has the drop-back powers of Peyton Manning.

In Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes and Hurts will bridge generations and accentuate all the positives for teams that embrace change.

“There are so many quarterbacks before me that laid the foundation for me to have this opportunity,” Hurts said. “So many African American quarterbacks have played this game, and for the first time for two to go head to head, that’s uplifting for the next generations of quarterbacks. The 4- or 5-year old kids back in Houston, back in Philly, back in Texas, Louisiana, wherever across the world, regardless of what someone might say or have an opinion about you, you can do it, too.”

The future isn’t just looking at them. The past is, too. Black quarterbacks, a proud fraternity with tales full of disappointment and perseverance, can watch and revel and wonder. As much as it hurts to think about what could have been, there is hope for what will be. No one is naive enough to imply Black quarterbacks are operating in a post-racial NFL, but opportunity is all these men ever asked for. They trust that the current players, while standing atop their shoulders, can do the rest.

“I left some stones unturned in my career,” Vick said. “I like living vicariously through them.”

