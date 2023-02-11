Bradley Beal’s big night lets hot-shooting Wizards toy with the Pacers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After the Washington Wizards’ previous win Wednesday, Kristaps Porzingis made a bold statement. This season’s high-water mark for the team’s mood came when it capped a six-game winning streak by ending a 23-year skid in San Antonio late last month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Porzingis guessed that, with the relative health of the roster, the way chemistry is developing and the team’s improved consistency, Washington could get back to that level of confidence and joy.

On Saturday night, the Wizards played like a team that wanted to prove their big man right.

Washington throttled the Indiana Pacers, 127-113, at Capital One Arena behind its most efficient offensive performance of the season. The Wizards shot a season-best 64 percent and looked light as air while doing so: Daniel Gafford roared after dunks, Corey Kispert fist-pumped so hard that he spun on the spot, and Bradley Beal hammed it up for the crowd.

Beal had reason to add a little flair — Saturday was one of his most focused and intense games in a long time. The guard had 32 points on 13-for-18 shooting, dished six assists, grabbed four rebounds and threw his body around as though he was in a playoff game.

He led seven Wizards in double figures, including Kendrick Nunn (10 points, six assists) and Deni Avdija (16 points) off the bench. Porzingis had 17 points and 10 rebounds and went 8 for 8 from the free throw line.

Washington (26-29) had the run of the place from the start. The Pacers’ lax defense — they rate 22nd in the league — helped the Wizards get to a 23-point lead at halftime. They deftly maintained momentum despite a 10-0 run by Indiana (25-33) to start the third quarter, in part thanks to an exemplary sequence that got nearly every Washington player involved.

With 7:57 left in the quarter, Gafford blocked Tyrese Haliburton to force a shot clock violation moments later, then point guard Monte Morris hit a smooth jumper on the other end. Indiana then had four straight misses before Beal found Gafford for a demoralizing dunk that put the Wizards’ lead at 18 points.

The Pacers narrowed the gap to 11 after that but were never in control. Haliburton led the visitors with 21 points and Myles Turner had 20, but Indiana’s defense was too flimsy.

Beal led the way from tip-off.

After a quietly successful outing in his first game back from left foot soreness Wednesday in a victory over Charlotte, there was nothing subtle about Saturday’s performance: He poured in 19 points before halftime, going 8 for 10 from the floor while dishing four assists. Washington looked physical at the rim thanks to screaming dunks from Gafford and strong finishes from Avdija, and it went 11 for 13 from the free throw line.

All of that combined for an 80-57 lead heading into the locker room after the Wizards shot a ridiculous 73.2 percent with a whopping 23 assists. The Wizards have scored at least 80 points in the first half just six times in franchise history — most recently in May 2021 against the Pacers.

Here’s what else you need to know about Saturday’s win:

Kuzma sits again

Kyle Kuzma missed his third straight game with a left ankle sprain. The forward said at practice Friday that he was progressing but still felt discomfort performing some basketball moves. He wanted to be cautious so he could play at full force for the rest of the season.

Unsurprisingly, he drew eyes anyway with a pale-pink-and-yellow argyle sweater and a matching knit bucket hat that John Daly would covet.

Wizards add two-way player

Washington’s newest two-way player made his first appearance Saturday. The Wizards on Friday signed Quenton Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 173-pound guard from the Capital City Go-Go.

The Texas A&M product has averaged 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 32 G League games this season. Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. praised his physicality and said he would be another defensive mind on the roster. He had one rebound in three minutes against the Pacers.

