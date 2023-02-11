The Eagles’ Brian Johnson, a rare Black QB coach, is ‘going to be a star’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brian Johnson was a 17-year-old freshman in the University of Utah quarterbacks room, breaking down film, asking questions and offering suggestions to his coaches. Alex Smith was a 20-year-old junior, startled by how the youngster was able to process so much so fast. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Smith was a latecomer to football, having not played the game until ninth grade, while Johnson had been training for this since middle school. So while Smith was preparing for a season that would end with him as a Heisman finalist and the top pick in the NFL draft, he was matching wits on complex football terminology with someone who graduated early from high school.

“I remember being blown away by his football knowledge compared to mine,” Smith recalled in a recent telephone interview.

Johnson had arrived on campus right after his high school graduation, a prized prospect from Texas projected to take the program to new heights. Utah’s offensive coordinator, Dan Mullen, ordered Johnson to live at Smith’s house and in his shadow: “Wherever he goes, you go.”

Advertisement

Passing drills, lifting, late-night film sessions: Where Smith went, Johnson followed. During the season, Smith and Johnson would head over to Mullen’s house on weekends to watch games, play pool and ping pong, and fill up on food prepared by Mullen’s wife, Megan: pizza and mac and cheese, guacamole and chips and queso. They’d get there around 10 a.m. and spend 12 hours going over plays, debating strategies — and eating.

One night, Mullen recalled, Smith wanted to stick around to watch the end of an otherwise meaningless game. “Don’t you think you should take him out for a little fun?” Mullen recalled telling Smith.

Smith didn’t budge. Johnson was having fun. “Football was important to him,” Smith said. “I think he was hungry for it.”

Johnson is now a 35-year-old quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles whose knowledge and passion for the game find him in the Super Bowl, coaching an MVP runner-up in Jalen Hurts. The leap Hurts made in his second season as a full-time starter has been attributed to his reputation as a hard worker but also the tutelage of Johnson, one of the fastest rising and most coveted assistants in football.

Advertisement

“He’s going to be a star one day. ... I have no doubt in my mind,” Hurts told reporters in Phoenix this week. “Hopefully, we can keep him here as long as we possibly can. Nonetheless, I’m proud of him, and it’s definitely just the beginning for both of us.”

The NFL has a well-documented diversity problem, with only three Black head coaches in a league where nearly 60 percent of the players are Black. That problem has a lot of causes, but one of them is that the pathway to the top jobs begins on the offensive side of the ball, where the pipeline is mostly White.

In each of the past six seasons (2017-2022), at least 18 NFL full-time head coaches primarily had an offensive background, and no more than 13 had significant defensive experience. Over that time, Anthony Lynn and David Culley were the only Black coaches hired with mostly offensive backgrounds. Mike Tomlin, Todd Bowles and the recently hired DeMeco Ryans were all defensive coordinators before getting their promotions to head coach.

Advertisement

Owners are enamored with scoring and explosive passing attacks, which could limit opportunities for Black coaches. Just 29 percent of Black full-time NFL head coaches since 1990 have climbed the coaching ladder through a primarily offensive track.

The past four Super Bowls have featured at least one head coach who previously served as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, with Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni in this game and Zac Taylor, Bruce Arians and Kyle Shanahan preceding them. But Black coaches rarely find themselves in the quarterback room, which prompted the NFL last May to extend the Rooney Rule requiring teams to interview a minority candidate. Johnson, New Orleans’ Ronald Curry and Tennessee’s Charles London are the NFL’s only Black quarterbacks coaches. Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy is currently the lone Black offensive coordinator. Marcus Brady, Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton also served as offensive coordinators this season.

Johnson, who has been an offensive coordinator at three college programs, could soon be calling plays in the NFL. “My estimation is he’ll be a head coach in the NFL in the next two to three years. That’s how much I think of him,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “Brian has always been ahead of the curve his entire life.”

Advertisement

Mullen was impressed by Johnson the first time he visited Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Tex., on a spring recruiting trip. Johnson commanded the field and instilled confidence in the offense with his decision-making and precision. Lightly recruited but obviously talented, Johnson was just the kind of under-the-radar recruit Utah loved to grab, contributing to a collective group with chips on their shoulders. When Mullen returned to campus, he raved about Johnson to Utah’s then-head coach, Urban Meyer.

“OK, put on his game film,” Mullen recalled Meyer telling him. “And I was like, ‘Well, he hasn’t started yet.’ And he was like, ‘We can’t do it.’ ”

After an early season Thursday night game the following fall, Mullen flew to Houston to watch Johnson, who had a performance that matched Mullen’s initial sales pitch to Meyer. Mullen immediately called Meyer after the game, read off his stats and said, “He’s what we thought.”

Advertisement

Utah offered him as scholarship, Johnson committed, and the program forever changed with the arrival of a player “who was probably a one-star recruit,” Mullen said, “because nobody had seen him play.”

Johnson studied under Smith for a year, appearing in a BCS bowl win over Pittsburgh only a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday. He took over the Utes offense the next year as a true sophomore, after Whittingham replaced Meyer as head coach. A knee injury disrupted his time in Salt Lake City, costing him a season, but he finished as the winningest quarterback in school history, going 26-7. He led the school to an undefeated campaign (13-0) as a senior, including a 31-17 win over Nick Saban and Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Before he left, Johnson even made the cover of NCAA Football 10, unheard-of exposure for a player from a Mountain West school.

“When we went undefeated with Urban, that was a big deal,” Smith said. “I still think people questioned us like, one-hit wonders. But with Brian and Kyle, after Urban left, they proved it was a real, sustainable thing.”

Advertisement

But that would be the height of Johnson’s playing career. He went undrafted and was cut after being invited to training camp with Green Bay. Whittingham suggested Johnson should get into coaching. He took an unpaid role with the team for a season, before Whittingham hired him as quarterbacks coach, then offensive coordinator.

“He’s one of the smartest players ever to come through here. He gets it,” Whittingham said of Johnson.

Johnson reunited in 2014 with Mullen, the Mississippi State head coach who had recruited him to Utah. In three seasons there, Johnson coached current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a duel-threat player like Hurts. After leaving for a year to be the offensive coordinator at Houston, Johnson again joined Mullen at Florida, where he became the program’s first Black offensive coordinator and mentored Kyle Trask, a more traditional pocket passer.

Advertisement

“He can function with every type of quarterback,” Mullen said. “He can do it all. He relates to the players, coaches them through the eyes of a quarterback and the eyes of a coach, and then he understands the scheme at such a high level.”

Johnson has known Hurts since Hurts was a 4-year-old ballboy at Lee High School, where Hurts’s father, Averion Sr., coached Johnson. Johnson didn’t make that relationship known to Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni until after he was hired. But the impact of the hire was felt in the first season, when the Eagles stumbled to a 2-5 start. Sirianni had Johnson move from the booth to the sideline, where he could immediately counsel and offer feedback after drives.

In year two, Hurts has become a franchise quarterback. Johnson has a way of communicating with Hurts that doesn’t require a lot of words, and he coined a phrase that Hurts loves, referring to him as a “triple threat” who can be effective with his arm, his legs and his mind.

Advertisement

“His first experience in the league is to take a guy who’s so unproven and really develop him. ... That’s a rarity in the NFL,” Smith said. “Developing a guy just doesn’t happen. So often, it’s like, ‘We want a guy to come in and if it hits right away, great, but if it doesn’t, we’re moving on and searching.’ You look at what Jalen has done from the pocket as a passer, it’s really a credit to all of those guys. And for Brian to be in the middle of it, it’s just a great experience.”

Smith and Johnson were only together for one season, but they have maintained a bond. When Smith suffered a devastating right leg injury in while playing for Washington in 2018, Johnson was among the first nonfamily members to visit him in the hospital. (Johnson happened to be in Washington recruiting). Now that he’s retired and serving as an analyst for ESPN, Smith said he often calls Johnson to break down what he might not understand.

“A lot of people, they think they have to be something else as the stakes get higher. He’s just so comfortable in who he is, and his knowledge base, and he hasn’t changed. He’s his same old self,” said Smith, adding that he expects Johnson move deliberately with his next career move. “You want to pick your spots. I think Brian is going to be very careful about that and very thoughtful about his opportunities. I think he loves where he’s at, the organization. It’s going to take equally a good opportunity to pull him away.”

Staff writer Emily Giambalvo contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article