Caps shut down NHL-best Bruins to open season’s second half in style

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Darcy Kuemper had just covered up another puck, denying his opponent on another scoring chance, before the Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand came barreling into the Washington Capitals goaltender’s crease in the first period Saturday at TD Garden. Long known as one of the league’s relentless agitators, Marchand certainly lived up to his reputation by swatting at Kuemper’s pad after the whistle had blown.

That earned Marchand a fierce crosscheck to the back from Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov. Marchand dropped to his knees and went flying across the ice. A few sticks and gloves went up around him, and penalties were doled out. But Washington wasn’t going to be rattled by the NHL’s best team Saturday, and that scrum not only solidified that message — it eventually led to a power play that yielded an early goal by Nicklas Backstrom.

Washington played with that swagger all afternoon in its surprising 2-1 win. The Capitals defeated the league’s best team in front of a sellout crowd that had seen the Bruins lose in regulation just once all season.

Advertisement

It was a tone-setting victory for the Capitals, who began the season’s second half in the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot after a 10-day layoff. (This win pushed the Capitals into the first wild-card spot, one point in front of Pittsburgh, which played late Saturday.) Washington caught a break by facing not Linus Ullmark — the Bruins’ top goalie, who leads the NHL in wins and save percentage — but instead 24-year-old backup Jeremy Swayman, who has been solid but not on Ullmark’s all-star level.

Boston entered Saturday as the NHL’s undisputed alpha with 39 wins and 83 points after 51 games, numbers that have the Bruins challenging for the best regular season record in league history. The Bruins came in second in goals and first in goals against, and they had the league’s best penalty kill and a top-five power play. Yet the Capitals dictated the play early and often.

Backstrom made it 1-0 on a five-on-three at 6:28 of a penalty-filled first period, and winger Garnet Hathaway extended the lead to 2-0 at 11:40 of the second after capitalizing on a turnover and sending a wrister past the shoulder of Swayman — with the puck nicking the crossbar on its way in — despite absorbing a crushing hit from Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton. Hathaway remained on his back on the ice and cracked a smile — he lost his mouthpiece on the play — as he pointed to the rafters in celebration.

Advertisement

That lead remained in tact after Kuemper made an acrobatic save to rob Marchand a few minutes later. Kuemper used every tool at his disposal Saturday on his way to 27 saves, at times needing every inch of his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame to keep the Bruins at bay. It started early. Boston’s David Krejci had a breakaway in the first period, but Kuemper turned away his wrister. Kuemper denied Taylor Hall on a rebound chance a few moments later and then used his stick to bat away a deflection by Patrice Bergeron with just over six minutes left in the first.

Boston finally solved Kuemper in the second, when Nick Foligno was left all alone in front and trimmed Boston’s deficit to one with 3:26 left in the period. But later, Kuemper used his blocker to bat away a knuckling puck from Hall during four-on-four play early in the third period.

Marchand and Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin locked horns on numerous times, including midway through the third period, when both were whistled for penalties after a tussle. But Boston was unable to capitalize — the Capitals helped Kuemper in front during the four-on-four, including a block by defenseman Nick Jensen — and even after Boston pulled Swayman (21 saves) late and had a six-on-four advantage over the final 25 seconds, the Bruins didn’t have enough to tie it.

Advertisement

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Wilson, Dowd still out

Winger Tom Wilson and center Nic Dowd remained out of the lineup with lower-body injuries. Both made progress this past week, but neither practiced with the team. Wilson is listed as day-to-day, and Dowd remains on injured reserve. Washington has amassed 310 man-games missed, the second most in the NHL.

Their continued absences left Washington needing an extra forward, so it recalled Aliaksei Protas from its American Hockey League affiliate Friday. Protas was a healthy scratch Saturday, as was defenseman Alexander Alexeyev.

Backstrom, Johansson stay hot

After returning from offseason hip resurfacing surgery, Backstrom has found his groove and continued his offensive surge with a hard-fought rebound goal in the first period Saturday. It came off an assist by Marcus Johansson, who has a point in four straight games (one goal, three assists).

In his past four games, Backstrom has two goals, added an assist and scored the shootout winner against Pittsburgh on Jan. 26.

GiftOutline Gift Article