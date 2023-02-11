Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

People have been pleading for Andy Reid to run the football since his early days with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he is facing Sunday in the Super Bowl. It has been a common refrain throughout his distinguished coaching career, and it often has been misguided. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In reality, the Kansas City Chiefs’ future Hall of Fame coach was well ahead of the curve in expanding the scope of the passing game, throwing on early downs and using screens as an extension of the running game to set up the actual ground attack. You don’t run to throw, as the saying goes; you throw to run. That’s one part of his enduring coaching legacy, spanning two potential Canton-worthy stops between Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Now, ahead of Reid’s fourth Super Bowl appearance and one that could propel him into even more rarefied air — a victory Sunday would make him the fourth coach in NFL history with at least 200 wins and two Lombardi Trophies, after Bill Belichick, Don Shula and Tom Landry — I’m a bit obsessed with whether Big Red might actually lean into a more physical style of football. Imagine a multipronged rushing attack and heavier personnel usage (with more tight ends), given that Kansas City’s otherworldly quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is still dealing with a high ankle sprain and Reid’s mostly middling wide receivers have various maladies as well.

We only have a one-game sample size to analyze under these parameters — that hard-fought, 23-20 victory over the Bengals in the AFC championship game — and it’s fair to consider that Mahomes may be doing a bit better now than he was then. But wideouts Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered leg injuries in their last game, and Mecole Hardman already has been ruled out.

Every game is different, but there may be some clues in how Reid adjusted to his quarterback’s limits and his shrinking receiving group in that last game, while some late-season tendencies might offer a further portal into his approach. Perhaps it will look different from what we have come to expect from Reid’s partnership with Mahomes. Here are some potential wrinkles worth looking out for during the Super Bowl:

More two tight end sets

The days of Mahomes throwing up bomb after bomb to Tyreek Hill are long gone, with Hill now in Miami. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the closest thing these Chiefs have to a true deep threat, and given the struggles of their offensive tackles in pass protection — and the fact the Eagles have the most multifaceted and impactful pass rush in the NFL — seven-step drops might not be the way to go, especially with Mahomes not 100 percent.

Against a bullish front such as Philadelphia’s, Reid might want to lean into more brawn, and it’s something he embraced against the Bengals (who don’t boast nearly as dangerous of a defensive line). The Chiefs employed two or more tight ends in 32 snaps against Cincinnati, per TruMedia, their third-highest usage this season. Dig deeper, and you will find that the only times they went above that number this season were in decisive wins over the 49ers and Rams, when they used those packages to bleed the clock after the result was no longer in doubt. The championship game was close throughout, though, and check out Mahomes’s splits based on personnel:

Att Cmp Cmp % Yds Yds/Att TD Int Rate Mahomes in 11 personnel (three wide receivers) 10 21 47.6 83 3.95 0 0 58.2 Mahomes in 12 and 13 personnel (two or three tight ends) 18 21 85.7 229 10.9 1 0 128

Quite a difference.

Now, bear in mind, the Eagles’ top-ranked passing defense also shines against these personnel packages — ranking first in opposing quarterback rating and yards per attempt and fifth in completion percentage against 12 and 13 personnel — but they also haven’t faced any quarterbacks close to Mahomes’s caliber this season or a master play designer such as Reid. There is also an underbelly to Philadelphia’s coverage that this grouping could further exploit …

An expanded role for RBs in the passing game

The Eagles are merely mundane when it comes to defending passes to running backs. Reid has relied on this tactic going back to his early days with Brian Westbrook in Philadelphia, and the Eagles don’t have special off-ball linebackers. The Eagles this season rank just 19th in opposing passer rater when running backs are targeted (96.0) and 16th in completion percentage (77.5 percent), including the playoffs. And Reid has at least two very capable backs at catching the ball and making defenders miss in Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco.

The Chiefs were already leaning into this tactic last we saw them. Mahomes threw about a third of his passes for negative air yardage against the Bengals — his second-highest rate all season — which makes sense given Kansas City’s line woes and lack of downfield weapons. He targeted running backs 10 times in that game, tied for third most this season, even though the Bengals have a stud linebacker in Logan Wilson and rank in the top 10 at defending running backs in the passing game.

I expect even more of that in the Super Bowl, with Mahomes perhaps shattering his season high of 12 attempts to running backs. Mahomes has been pressured on 41 percent of his dropbacks this postseason, according to TruMedia, and the Eagles bring a far more challenging pass rush than the Jaguars or Bengals. Involving the running backs could blunt some of that pressure.

McKinnon became a red-zone default for Mahomes in the second half of the season, when Kansas City was bogging down near the end zone, and while he hasn’t seen as much volume this postseason, I anticipate that changing Sunday. McKinnon has averaged just over 22 routes run in Kansas City’s one-score games this season. He also produced a touchdown in each of the final six games of the regular season, with nine scores in that span. Oh, and Pacheco had six targets in the championship game, twice as much as in any other game this season and nearly a third of his 21 total targets, including the playoffs. The Chiefs also added running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, another quality pass catcher, to the roster this week when Hardman was placed on injured reserve. Hmm.

Run, Reid, run?

Is that yet another reason to ponder whether Reid might truly lean into pounding the ball on the ground? It is for me.

In Weeks 1-9, Reid was Reid: The Chiefs ran the ball just 34.7 percent of the time, the third-lowest rate in the NFL. Since Week 10, however they have run the ball 41.4 percent of the time, creeping up on the league average of 44 percent in that span, with 12 other teams running less frequently. Why? Well, Pacheco, a seventh-round rookie from Rutgers, became a key element in the offense, while the pass protection on the edges was sagging. (In the playoffs the Chiefs have run 50 times on 131 plays excluding kneel-downs, or about 38 percent of the time.)

Since Week 10, including the playoffs, Pacheco ranks third in the NFL with 754 rushing yards while sporting a gaudy average of 5.09 yards per carry, sixth among all backs. He’s averaging more than 13 carries a game in that span and more than 85 yards from scrimmage, making him Westbrook Jr., if you will, without the pass protection prowess. Beefing up with tight ends — whether to run or throw — provides another way to keep the defense guessing.

Reid has already been breaking tendencies in this postseason. Why stop now, with his quarterback still not all the way there — bank on Mahomes still being limited outside the pocket — and his receiving room in a bit of a shambles? It would make for quite a Monday morning on Philadelphia sports radio should Reid beat the Eagles by doing what so many fans there were screaming at him about for the better part of 14 seasons.

