Erin Gemmell lifts Stone Ridge to another Metros crown; Churchill boys repeat

Stone Ridge and Bethesda-Chevy Chase were separated by just 14 points heading into the final girls’ event at Saturday’s Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships. All that remained at the Germantown Indoor Swim Center in Boyds was the 400-yard freestyle relay, and the Barons and Gators were a lane apart in the center of the pool.

But when Stone Ridge senior Erin Gemmell dived in as the anchor leg with nearly a two-second advantage, the meet was all but decided. Gemmell turned in a 48.01-second showing over the final 100 to power her team to a meet record time of 3 minutes 22.97 seconds, catapulting the Gators to their third straight Metros crown. Stone Ridge finished with 385 points; B-CC was second with 365.

“I love the last relay, the 4x1 — it’s always my favorite,” Gemmell said. “It’s at the very end, [and] everyone’s cheering, so it’s super fun just to bring it home like that.”

Gemmell shined in her final Metros. The senior, a University of Texas commit, was named swimmer of the meet after sweeping her four events — and setting meet records in the 100 free (48.19) and 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. Gemmell also won the 200 freestyle by finishing in 1:43.45 — just under two seconds shy of Stone Ridge alum (and seven-time Olympic gold medalist) Katie Ledecky’s meet record. She shot off the blocks and turned in a 23.78-second split over the opening 50.

“Team USA should be very happy — they’re getting a good one. The University of Texas is getting a good one,” Stone Ridge Coach Bob Walker said. “We’re sending out a good girl from our school to represent not only Texas and USA Swimming but also representing Stone Ridge.”

As Gemmell surged to the finish line in her final race, she looked up at the scoreboard to see her team’s relay time flashing overhead — the sign of another meet record. She pumped her fist twice before hopping out of the pool and embracing her teammates with another Metros win secure.

Churchill boys repeat

Churchill’s boys didn’t need to win their final relay to secure their second straight Metros title. The quartet came in second to Gonzaga in the 400 free relay — each team eclipsed the meet record — but the Bulldogs remained jubilant.

The result gave the Bulldogs a final score of 412 points, easily eclipsing the Eagles’ 362. A chorus chanted “Back-to-back!” at the end of the lane, and other members of the team signed the letter “W” with their hands as the meet concluded.

Unlike at last year’s meet, Churchill notched an individual first-place finish. Junior Kyle Wang clocked a 1:39.63 in the 200 freestyle to out-touch a teammate, junior Brady Begin. Four Bulldogs finished in the top six of that race, showcasing the depth that let them jump into the pool in celebration as champions again.

