As with the basketball icon he just surpassed to stake a claim as the game’s greatest player, the most memorable photo of LeBron James may not be of him on the court. The unforgettable frame of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whom James topped this week as the game’s leading scorer, became representative of an era of Black resistance. And the analogous photo of James signaled a rebirth of that audacious spirit.

In 1967, Abdul-Jabbar — who hadn’t yet ditched the name he inherited from his parents, Lew Alcindor — joined an assemblage of Black men, all well-known athletes other than soon-to-be Cleveland mayor Carl Stokes, flexing Black power at what was called the Cleveland Summit. They included the ringleader, recently retired running back Jim Brown; Celtics center Bill Russell; and Bobby Mitchell, the first Black player for Washington’s NFL franchise, among others. They gathered around Muhammad Ali, who at that moment was barred from the boxing ring for his refusal to be conscripted into the Vietnam War.

The picture captures their collective support for Ali, though they’d met with him in an effort to convince him to change his mind.

The Cleveland Summit

June 4, 1967



(front row) Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Lew Alcindor; (back row) Carl Stokes, Walter Beach, Bobby Mitchell, Sid Williams, Curtis McClinton, Willie Davis, Jim Shorter, and John Wooten



The true story: https://t.co/4scD2GzukH pic.twitter.com/apIp63EhXu — Andscape (@andscape) June 4, 2019

The image of James dates from 2012 and includes his Miami Heat teammates, most of whom, like most of the NBA’s workforce, were Black. All are in dark hoodies, their heads bowed, faces somewhat obscured, hands stuffed in their pockets. It was a staged performance protest arranged by James to express Black people’s anger and utter disgust at the summary execution of a Black teenager named Trayvon Martin by a neighborhood vigilante, who said the Black boy looked suspicious walking past homes in Sanford, Fla., wearing a hoodie pulled up over his head.

The iconic Cleveland Summit photo became one symbol within the civil rights movement of the 1960s for what today is called athlete activism. The Heat portrait has not only become emblematic of player participation in the 21st century civil rights movement known as Black Lives Matter, but of helping ignite a new consciousness among the Black athletic class. As James tweeted emphatically then: “WeWantJustice.”

James’s Hall of Fame plaque likely won’t recount any more than his extraordinary on-court résumé compiled over a 20-season-and-counting career. He’s won four NBA championships, four most valuable player awards, four scoring titles, been named an all-star 19 times and selected to the all-defensive team six times, won rookie of the year and, after Tuesday, amassed more points than anyone. Ever.

But it is what he’s done off the court in this new and much ballyhooed age of athletes joining their community’s agitation for social justice that makes James stand out, just like Abdul-Jabbar, among the few for whom the greatest of all time argument can be made.

As University of Oklahoma scholars Tyler Johnson, Lauren Reinke, Gloria Noble and Tyler Camarillo observed in the Social Science Journal in 2020: “On Twitter, in interviews, and even on the basketball court, James has been outspoken about the state of African Americans and the tragedies and injustices resulting from high profile police shootings in recent years. More specifically, James has, through both words spoken and symbols worn, expressed ongoing public support for the Black Lives Matter movement’s presence and agenda.”

James was, as I wrote in 2014, the most unequivocal NBA player in criticizing then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling about bigoted remarks the owner made to a paramour. James, according to one account, vowed not to play the next season if Sterling remained an owner.

Around that time, despite, or maybe because of being the richest player in the league, James considered running for president of his union to drive his call for a larger share of revenue for labor.

When he returned to Cleveland after a stop in Miami, his reasoning reminded of what Jim Brown once attempted — to spur development in urban Black communities, the ones called inner cities that were so troubled Marvin Gaye once sang they made him want to holler. Brown started the Black Economic Union in Kansas City, perhaps the oldest such effort in the country. It is still operating. James started the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, his hometown, to invest in human capital: at-risk kids.

James’s critique of Donald Trump as president was so piercing that it couldn’t be ignored by reactionaries and generated a disingenuous catch phrase from one of their most acerbic television commentators, Laura Ingraham: “Shut up and dribble.” Even before that, James was a target of racist attacks — like the slur that was graffitied on his Los Angeles home — not unlike those Abdul-Jabbar sustained after he commemorated Malcolm X as a UCLA student and adopted Islam as a professional athlete when America feared Black men who became Muslims.

James also led the formation, with Trae Young and Skylar Diggins-Smith, of a get-out-the-vote undertaking called More Than a Vote, aimed at registering Black voters, particularly for the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden oust Trump.

Not every stance James has voiced has been consistent with justness. On a topic buried in transnational capitalism, he failed. When the NBA’s entanglement with an increasingly restrictive Beijing became a hotly discussed issue, he stumbled in appearing to side against protesters in favor of the league and its sponsors that were helping make him a billionaire. He doesn’t compare to Ali, who famously told the activist scholar Julius Lester, “Damn some money!” But what athlete, or citizen for that matter, does?

Still, when we look back on James’s career decades from now, as we just did with Abdul-Jabbar, we’ll see him as something greater, too: As a progenitor of this era of politically active athletes we so like to celebrate.

