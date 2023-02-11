New Mexico State men’s basketball season suspended, staff put on leave

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State University on Friday indefinitely suspended its men’s basketball team’s season and placed first-year coach Greg Heiar on leave for what it said were potential violations of school policy reportedly connected to hazing. It said the decisions are separate from the Nov. 19 shooting that resulted in the death of a University of New Mexico student and left an NMSU player hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg.

“New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice,” the school said in a statement. “NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy. While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.”

The allegations involve multiple players being investigated for their roles in hazing attacks on a teammate on more than one occasion, according to multiple reports. The NMSU Police Department confirmed Saturday that a report was filed this week.

New Mexico State’s game Saturday at California Baptist was canceled. The Aggies, who are 9-15 overall and sit at the bottom of the Western Athletic Conference at 2-10 in league play, have five more regular season games scheduled, beginning with a Wednesday home matchup against Abilene Christian.

The NMSU Board of Regents said it was “informed [Friday] evening of the suspension of operations for the men’s basketball program. The board supports the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”

Friday’s moves came less than three months after a shooting shook the program.

The incident took place hours before the Aggies were set to play at rival New Mexico in a game that was subsequently canceled. Forward Mike Peake allegedly was lured to campus by a 17-year-old girl at the behest of three UNM students, who were said to have believed Peake had been part of a group of NMSU students who assaulted them during an October football game between the schools.

Surveillance video released in December showed three people approach Peake and the girl near a campus building, and one of them pointed a gun at Peake’s head. Another assailant hit Peake in the leg with a baseball bat, at which point Peake started to run away, pulled out a gun and fired at the person who had pointed a gun at him. Peake was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg, and the student who pointed the gun at him, identified as 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, seeking to recover evidence from the incident, stopped the team bus on its way back to campus in Las Cruces. Peake has not been charged, but New Mexico State gave one-game suspensions to three players who took his phone, gun and tablet, according to Albuquerque TV station KOAT. The office of the district attorney for Albuquerque’s Bernalillo County is investigating the incident and the basketball team’s actions afterward, as is the school.

