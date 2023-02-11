South River repeats as Maryland 4A wrestling champion; North Point falls in 3A

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the clock ran out in the 126-pound bout, reality set in for South River’s wrestlers. Despite falling behind early to Urbana in the Maryland 4A dual meet championships Saturday in Waldorf, the Seahawks surged from behind to repeat as state champions, winning by a score of 42-28. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It started with back-to-back pins by Aidan Healey and Busayo Balogun to quickly bring South River closer. When junior Jon Titow wrapped up a 13-7 decision late in the dual, the Seahawks hugged one another on the sideline, sensing they were in position.

“That was the point where my stomach just settled,” sophomore Ben Ford said. “Once he won, it was like — I could wrestle without a huge weight on my shoulders.”

Ford, South River’s 126-pounder, stepped onto the purple mat and followed Titow with the quickest pin of the dual, taking care of the Hawks’ Alex Blaylock in 40 seconds for his second pin of the day.

Underclassmen were key in turning an early deficit into a convincing victory.

South River only has three seniors in its lineup: Sam Ditmars, Alex Szkotnicki and Ismael Tamayo. While Szkotnicki recorded one of the Seahawks’ five pins, Urbana forfeited at Ditmars’s 152-pound class, and Tamayo lost a 9-5 decision at 145.

But the younger wrestlers came through for the Seahawks (37-6), as they have all year.

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Coach John Klessinger, who is in his 23rd season. “Some of these kids are still pretty new to the sport, so we never feel 100 percent.”

South River, which graduated nine seniors from last year’s 4A championship roster, repeated as 4A East region champions Thursday by taking down top-seeded Broadneck, which beat the Seahawks on Jan. 25. A 51-23 victory against Sherwood earlier Saturday pushed South River to the final.

As the team portion of the season comes to a close, some Seahawks have their eyes set on more.

“I’m very proud of the win,” Titow said. “But to be honest, we have a lot of young talent, so I’m looking forward to going and trying to win again next year.”

In the 3A competition, North Point reached the final for the first time in the school’s 18-year history but fell, 49-21, to Linganore.

The mostly red-clad North Point spectators erupted in their home gymnasium as Dominic Queen got on top of Linganore’s Chase Witmer in what seemed to be a decisive 195-pound match. “Let’s go, Queen!” chants reverberated, as did corresponding stomping.

The Eagles held a one-point lead heading into that match, but Witmer prevailed, 7-5. North Point went on to lose the last five matches.

The Eagles reached the final with a 39-33 victory over Bel Air.

