If you think the Chiefs are going to win, why bet on the +105 moneyline when you can get +120 odds on Mahomes to win MVP? Think about how the game would have to unfold for Kansas City to win and Mahomes not to be named MVP: It almost certainly would have to be some sort of defensive struggle and — considering Kansas City’s somewhat shaky defense — that seems unlikely. Consider this: When the Chiefs beat the 49ers three years ago to win the Super Bowl, Kansas City running back Damien Williams had 133 total yards and scored two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter in a close game. Yet Mahomes was named MVP even though he had one of his worst statistical game of the season, throwing multiple interceptions for the only time in 2019-20 and posting the second-worst passer rating of his postseason career.