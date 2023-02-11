Crunching the numbers for Super Bowl LVII

In 2013, Kansas City hired Andy Reid, and he could’ve retained Nick Sirianni, who’d broken into the NFL with the Chiefs and risen to the title of receivers coach. But he didn’t. Instead, Sirianni wound up coaching the Eagles, Reid's first team. Now, they will meet in a clash of offensive minds: Old sage (Reid is 64) vs. young gun (Sirianni, 41).
Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen calls plays for the Eagles. He likes to pass to set up the run, and he has tremendous faith in his run game. Reid calls plays for the Chiefs. He likes to let Mahomes cook.
