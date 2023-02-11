Crunching the numbers for Super Bowl LVII

By
and  
 
February 11, 2023 at 9:55 a.m. EST

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles tangle in Super Bowl LVII, here is an in-depth analysis of how they match up.

All stats are from the 2022 regular season.

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes the king vs. Jalen Hurts the upstart. A great example of how QBs with big arms and fleet feet are dominating the modern NFL. Both can win from the pocket as well as extend plays and take off. The biggest difference is against pressure: Hurts struggles, Mahomes excels.

Jalen

Hurts

Patrick

Mahomes

Passer rating in the pocket

108.3

110.8

2nd

1st

Sack rate when pressured

11.9%

24.5%

1st

24th

Scramble yards

346

360

5th

4th

Coaching

In 2013, Kansas City hired Andy Reid, and he could’ve retained Nick Sirianni, who’d broken into the NFL with the Chiefs and risen to the title of receivers coach. But he didn’t. Instead, Sirianni wound up coaching the Eagles, Reid's first team. Now, they will meet in a clash of offensive minds: Old sage (Reid is 64) vs. young gun (Sirianni, 41).

Andy Reid

Nick Sirianni

Fourth down decisions

189

215

Went for it

12

32

6.3%

14.8%

Conversion rate

75%

69%

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen calls plays for the Eagles. He likes to pass to set up the run, and he has tremendous faith in his run game. Reid calls plays for the Chiefs. He likes to let Mahomes cook.

Tendency to call a play

based on the score

Percentage of passing plays …

Leading by two scores or more

60%

6th

46%

13th

Within one score

65%

1st

53%

21st

Trailing by two scores or more

71%

11th

62%

30th

Tendency to call a pass

based on the situation

Percentage of passing plays …

First and second downs*

64%

2nd

59%

6th

Third & 1-2

63%

2nd

18%

29th

Third & 3+

85%

19th

70%

31st

*If the game is within one score.

Scouting reports

Chiefs

Eagles

Offense

Points scored per drive

Rank

2.68

1st

2.49

3rd

EPA per play

1st

0.16

4th

0.06

EPA per dropback

1st

0.27

7th

0.08

EPA per rush

6th

0.01

1st

0.05

Most common personnel groupings

11

12

13

1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR

1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR

1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR

55.9%

28.2%

9.6%

71.4%

20.3%

6.9%

Shotgun

4th

78.7

2nd

88.6

Third down conversions

2nd

48.7

4th

45.7

Red zone efficiency

2nd

69.4

67.8

3rd

Chiefs’ touchdown leaders

The Chiefs scored 61 offensive touchdowns this season, most in the NFL.

Travis Kelce

12

Jerick McKinnon

10

Clyde Edwards- Helaire

6

Mecole Hardman*

6

Isaiah Pacheco

5

Kadarius Toney

3

JuJu Smith-Schuster

3

Eagles’ touchdown leaders

The Eagles scored 59 offensive touchdowns this season, second-most in the NFL.

Miles Sanders

11

A.J. Brown

11

DeVonta Smith

7

Kenny Gainwell

4

Dallas Goedert

3

Boston Scott

3

Quez Watkins

3

*will not play in Super Bowl due to injury

Defense

Points allowed per drive

Rank

2.01

20th

1.78

11th

Defensive EPA per play

18th

0.01

6th

0.07

Defensive EPA per dropback

23rd

-0.03

3rd

0.05

Defensive EPA per rush

13th

0.03

22nd

0.01

Expected Points Added, or EPA, is an efficiency metric that

gives yards context. Ex: Two yards are more valuable on third

and 1 than on third and 10.

Coverage tendencies

Zone

Man-to-man

67.2%

28.1%

71.7%

23.1%

Blitz rate

14th

25.6

18th

24

Third down conversions

13th

38.3

14th

38.6

Red zone efficiency

31st

67.3

52.7

11th

Key players

Chiefs

Travis Kelce

Tight End

The top target in one of the league’s most balanced offenses. Kelce lines up everywhere — in-line, slot and wide — and has keyed the Chiefs’ offensive transformation this season by racking up yards after the catch.

12

2.6

yards per route against zone coverage.

TDs vs. man coverage this season.

Kadarius Toney

wide receiver

Kansas City acquired the troubled former first-round pick midseason and turned his speed and shiftiness into an integral part of its horizontal offense.

42.3

percent of his targets have been behind the line of scrimmage.

34

percent of the time Toney has gone in motion presnap.

Chris Jones

defensive tackle

The seventh-year veteran had a career year, posting 15.5 sacks and asserting himself as one of the toughest interior matchups in the NFL.

0.89

seconds of average get-off this season, second-quickest among all interior defensive linemen.

13.2

percent of his rushes have resulted in a pressure since Week 10.

Juan Thornhill

safety

While not a star, Thornhill could be key against Philly’s vertical passing attack. The Chiefs play split-safety coverages more than anyone in the NFL and upped their rate from 57 percent in the regular season (first) to 66.7 percent in the playoffs (first).

12

0

passes defensed this season for Thornhill

interceptions Hurts has thrown against split-safety coverages this season

