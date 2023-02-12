Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Andy Reid gripped his laminated play sheet and limped as he walked over to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who ambled over to the coach to receive the instructions. It was the final minute of a Super Bowl LVII duel that took everything the Kansas City Chiefs had, and as the two strategized about milking the clock, the strain was impossible to ignore.

In an epic battle with the Philadelphia Eagles — a younger, deeper and more balanced team — the Chiefs didn’t just score their way to greatness, as they have done so often over the past five seasons. They showed their championship willpower, outlasting the Eagles, 38-35, on a Sunday night that otherwise belong to Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“You saw everybody pour everything out on that field,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said.

Advertisement

Before 67,827 at State Farm Stadium, Kansas City won its second championship in four seasons, cementing its status as an all-time great team. The Chiefs haven’t just had a great run. They’re a multi-time champion that just survived the stiffest of challenges, with their all-world quarterback playing through the pain of a high ankle sprain.

Hurts was brilliant, throwing for 304 yards, rushing for 70 and accounting for all four of his team’s touchdowns (three running, one passing). Still, when Mahomes needed to be special, he was. Most importantly, when he and the entire Chiefs needed to be tough, they proved there is much more to them than flash.

Their reward is status as a truly unforgettable team.

Reid’s 24 seasons as an NFL head coach have coincided with a string of offensively brilliant teams that, though explosive and successful for an extended time, couldn’t win multiple championships. Philadelphia hired Reid in 1999, and that season ended with the Rams, then in St. Louis, capturing the Super Bowl on the strength of an offense dubbed the “Greatest Show on Turf.” They would make another title-game appearances two years later, but the New England Patriots beat them to claim the first of six championships in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. The Patriots became a dynasty, but several dominant offense-centric teams that could’ve been at least mini-dynasties stalled.

Advertisement

In 2002, during pregame introductions ahead of Super Bowl XXXVI, the Patriots chose to be introduced as a team. Super Bowl player introductions haven’t been the same since, and offensive powerhouses haven’t been able to win multiple titles this century.

Besides the Rams, Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts had to settle for one trophy. So did the Green Bay Packers, who looked unstoppable early in Aaron Rodgers’s career. The New Orleans Saints, with Drew Brees and Sean Payton influencing NFL offenses for so long, had to be grateful for a single championship, too.

The Chiefs, with Reid employing a lifetime of lessons to maximize Mahomes and this multifaceted offense, are the latest explosive team to try to stack a few Super Bowl triumphs. But great offenses have been knocked off the conveyor belt prematurely too many times.

Advertisement

Kansas City entered this Super Bowl with one ring and one humbling loss on this stage. The players and coaches came to Arizona knowing better than to take this opportunity for granted. They had advanced to at least the AFC title game for five straight seasons, yet they have been more familiar with coming up short than tasting champagne. That’s just how cruel the game is for most teams.

This Super Bowl run was a moment to appreciate, and it was a challenge. In the Eagles, a new team emerged with the potential to dominate for as long as Kansas City has.

Somehow, Kansas City kept scratching its way back, showing the fight of a team playing in its third Super Bowl in four seasons. The Eagles led 7-0; the Chiefs tied it. The Eagles jumped ahead 14-7; the Chiefs tied it. The Eagles went ahead 24-14 at halftime; the Chiefs reset themselves.

Advertisement

In the first half, Hurts accounted for 246 of the Eagles’ 270 yards. He was responsible for 91 percent of their offense. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 183 yards and rushed for 63 more. He ran for two touchdowns. He threw a beautiful 45-yard pass to A.J. Brown for another. In addition, his lost fumble enabled linebacker Nick Bolton to score one of the Chiefs’ touchdowns. Combined, the teams had five touchdowns in the first half. Four of them were the result of something Hurts did. He was so brilliant in creating three of them that you could excuse the one negative play.

Coming out of halftime, the Chiefs got back to the basics. Isiah Pacheco scored a one-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-21. It was just the drive the Chiefs needed, a stylistic reboot to calm a game that seemed close to getting away from them at halftime because the Eagles’ offense was rolling and Mahomes had tweaked his injured right ankle.

Reid, who often abandons the running game, called a run-heavy drive. Kansas City ran seven times, including a 14-yard scramble by Mahomes after he stumbled in the pocket. Mahomes threw only a few short passes. It resulted in a 10-play drive that took up 5½ minutes and helped the Chiefs control possession and get into a rhythm after the offense barely had the ball in the first half.

It was a game again, and in the fourth quarter, Mahomes took control, throwing two of his three touchdown passes and perfectly managing a final drive that ended with Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal sailing through the uprights with eight seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Somehow, they did it.

It was a game the Chiefs had to win if they wanted to be remembered as an all-time team. Plenty of models like them have had nice runs. Plenty have had single moments. But outside their fan bases, their legacies are fleeting. There’s a sense they left glory on the table. The Chiefs get to bask longer.

“I’m not going to say dynasty,” said Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP for a second time, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. “We’re not done yet.”

Before craving more, perhaps Mahomes should rest. And heal. And feel all the feels.

This championship, painful as they come, hurts so good.

GiftOutline Gift Article