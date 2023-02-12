No. 1 South Carolina, which is only getting better, overwhelms No. 3 LSU

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maybe the shouting moment of the utmost matchup of this women’s college basketball season came late in the third quarter, when Angel Reese, the Baltimorean wonder who transferred last spring from Maryland to LSU, got the ball in the low post and began dipping into her repertoire. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She nudged a fake one way. She nudged a fake another. She ultimately turned around with a near-reluctance against the immovable goddess behind her, and she shot a shot that looked meek largely because of who contested it. Aliyah Boston blocked it into a held ball, flipping possession, and No. 1 South Carolina’s 88-64 mauling of No. 3 LSU had an epitome.

The 6-foot-5 Boston, a delight off the court while not a delight to oppose upon it, took on a facial expression that may or may not have indicated a vague fatigue over hearing from afar about the 6-3 Reese, whose season averages of 23.5 points and 15.8 rebounds spent the afternoon decreasing some. In the South Carolina forest of Boston and 6-7 Brazilian Kamilla Cardoso, among others of the Gamecock depth, Reese patched together some late free throws to reach 16 points, but her rebounds, never beneath 10 this season, came to rest at four early in the third quarter, then remained at four, then kept remaining at four.

As that “4” sat there on the final box score, it began to look glum.

Poor four.

“Oh gosh,” Boston said afterward when asked to describe her expression. “I’m pretty sure I was really happy, just because it was a great possession, because she fell, and I held the ball and it was like, ‘Jump ball!’ And I said, ‘Yeah!’ ” With that, she signaled South Carolina possession again from the interview dais.

Her team had just reached 25-0, one season after 35-2 and ladders with scissors on the final night. Second-year LSU coach Kim Mulkey, with three national titles on her CV from her Baylor days, defined this season as South Carolina and then everybody else. The Gamecocks made it a win at No. 5 Connecticut one Sunday and at home to No. 3 LSU the next. The sellout crowd of 18,000 made great noise through an 18-2 opening and sufficient noise after LSU got within 28-25 before South Carolina went all South Carolina.

“I just thought our depth paid big dividends,” dynastic coach Dawn Staley said, her premise upheld by five double-figure scorers; by 18 points and 13 rebounds from budding giant Cardoso; and by 10 points and three assists from fellow non-starter Raven Johnson.

Yet the signature game of the year, featuring teams that had lost zero of their combined 47 games, doubled as an emblem of the merciless tiers of the sport. Sure, it could begin with two icons coaching, with Mulkey walking almost the length of the court — an athletic feat in those shoes — to greet Staley, the native Philadelphian who turned around in her vintage Randall Cunningham Eagles jersey to hug Mulkey, five national titles between them. Sure, LSU could bring its 23-0 record and Reese could bring her 23-game string of double-doubles, even if LSU brought a nonconference schedule sometimes lampooned as a walk through the pansies.

Ultimately, though, LSU showed how a team can journey through the season spotless and can rebound from the early South Carolina deluge with some beauty from guard Alexis Morris, who scored 23 points on 11-for-29 shooting, yet can learn firsthand that there’s one bigger, badder level out there.

“I’ll give my utmost respect,” Mulkey said, “to how good they are, how big they are, how tall they are, how talented they are.”

A slew of matters ratified all of the above. South Carolina adopted a rebounding strategy vs. Reese that went, as Boston said, “Even if we don’t get it, she doesn’t get it.” It had Kierra Fletcher defend Morris to quell that threat by tiring her out, one week after Fletcher played just four minutes against Connecticut because Johnson played so beautifully, all of which led Staley to feel “super happy for Kierra” because it was “probably a hard pill to swallow.” But: “But she came back. . . . That’s what being competitive is all about. If you don’t like a situation, change it.” South Carolina had an offense Fletcher saw as “sharing the ball, passing up a good shot for a great shot” and playing “great, great, great team basketball.”

With all of that, and with 43 rebounds to LSU’s 25, South Carolina set Reese from looking thin in there to looking thinner in there. That, in turn, might have helped set Boston as the obvious player of the year, even as Staley doesn’t see the need for any campaign.

“I don’t think Aliyah has to do that. I really don’t,” Staley said after Boston got 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots. “I think the beauty of Aliyah is her entire body of work. And there’s not anyone like her who produces on both sides of the basketball — nobody.”

Said Boston: “I think we’re in a good spot. I think every time we get battle-tested against a top-five team or whatnot, I think it just shows our maturity.” That included a lack of nervousness at all the bigness and the hype-ness of Sunday, Boston said, as she credited fellow team leader Zia Cooke, who had 17 points, with saying in the last practice, “This is a big game, but let’s not change who we are.”

And so Staley beheld this latest of her teams after reaching another pinnacle and said, “I mean, they’re great preparers,” with a “culture of learning and growing and understanding what it takes to be great.” She said, “I mean, we’ve been together for such a long time.” It all made this a prime place and a prime day for Reese’s fantastic season to find its first sad “4.”

