The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Super Bowl live updates Kansas City Chiefs face Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC championship game. (Reed Hoffmann/AP)
By
, 
, 
, 
and  
 
clock iconUpdated just now

For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl, and they’re looking for their second victory with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles last played on the NFL’s biggest stage after the 2017 season, when they defeated the New England Patriots. They’ve gone through a total rebuild since then and have a new coach, Nick Sirianni, and new quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Both Hurts and Mahomes were among the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season; Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards, and Hurts rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on top of the 3,701 passing yards he racked up over the course of the year.

Here’s what to know

  • The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast on Fox.
  • The Eagles had the easiest regular season schedule, according to DVOA, the metric Football Outsiders uses to measure a team’s overall quality. But they often won decisively. Their 14-3 record includes two losses in which Hurts was sidelined with a sprained shoulder, and their average margin of victory was 7.8 points.
  • The Chiefs’ average margin of victory, 7.5 points, was nearly as good, and they boasted the most prolific offense in the league. No quarterback threw for more yards than Mahomes did, and no offense scored as many points as the Chiefs’. Their path through the regular season, according to DVOA rankings, was the fourth-easiest in the NFL.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast on Fox.
The Eagles had the easiest regular season schedule, according to DVOA, the metric Football Outsiders uses to measure a team’s overall quality. But they often won decisively. Their 14-3 record includes two losses in which Hurts was sidelined with a sprained shoulder, and their average margin of victory was 7.8 points.
The Chiefs’ average margin of victory, 7.5 points, was nearly as good, and they boasted the most prolific offense in the league. No quarterback threw for more yards than Mahomes did, and no offense scored as many points as the Chiefs’. Their path through the regular season, according to DVOA rankings, was the fourth-easiest in the NFL.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors 5
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
AdamKilgore
DesBieler
Cindy Boren
MarkMaske
SamFortier

1/5

End of carousel
Loading...