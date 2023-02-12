Super Bowl live updates Kansas City Chiefs face Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl, and they’re looking for their second victory with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles last played on the NFL’s biggest stage after the 2017 season, when they defeated the New England Patriots. They’ve gone through a total rebuild since then and have a new coach, Nick Sirianni, and new quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Both Hurts and Mahomes were among the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season; Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards, and Hurts rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on top of the 3,701 passing yards he racked up over the course of the year.