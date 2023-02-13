Boys’ basketball Top 20: A calm week before the postseason storm

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a relatively calm week in the area, as the top teams mostly took care of business. Just five ranked teams went down in the last seven days, a small number at the tail end of a topsy-turvy regular season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The regular season is just about over, as several local leagues begin postseason play this week. The Interstate Athletic Conference will play its championship Saturday. Bullis, regular season champions, will be the top seed, followed by red-hot Landon at No. 2. The Bears, winners of five straight, join the rankings this week.

In the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament, Jackson-Reed will be the top seed with an undefeated league record. The Tigers, looking to repeat as conference champions, have mostly blown out city competition this winter.

And in Northern Virginia, district tournaments begin this week. Perhaps the most intriguing of the bunch is the Cedar Run bracket, where we could see yet another game between rivals Patriot and Battlefield in the district final.

Advertisement

1. Paul VI (24-1) Last ranked: 1

The Panthers cruised last week, beating St. Mary’s Ryken and Good Counsel by 25-plus points each.

2. St. John’s (23-2) LR: 2

Junior Donnie Freeman scored a game-high 29 points as the Cadets topped No. 7 Gonzaga last week, 68-58.

3. Bullis (23-2) LR: 3

The Bulldogs closed out regular season IAC play with wins against St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and St. Albans last week.

4. Hayfield (21-1) LR: 4

The Hawks wrapped up the regular season and begin their postseason title defense.

5. Bishop McNamara (22-5) LR: 5

The Mustangs, third in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference standings, picked up conference wins against Bishop Ireton and Archbishop Carroll last week.

6. Sidwell Friends (19-4) LR: 7

The Quakers will close Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference play with a big game against St. Andrew’s on Friday.

Advertisement

7. Gonzaga (21-5) LR: 6

After losing at No. 2 St. John’s on Tuesday, the Eagles beat O’Connell on a buzzer-beating three.

8. Patriot (20-3) LR: 8

The Pioneers begin the Cedar Run district tournament this week, where they could face No. 13 Battlefield in Friday’s final.

9. Jackson-Reed (25-6) LR: 9

The Tigers are the top seed in this week’s DCIAA tournament.

10. Riverdale Baptist (22-2) LR: 12

The Crusaders remain undefeated in Maryland Independent School Athletic League play.

11. Shabach Christian (23-6) LR: 13

The Eagles came back from a double-digit deficit to beat Carmel Christian (N.C.) by two.

12. St. Andrew’s (18-4) LR: 10

The Lions suffered their first conference l0ss of the season last week, falling to Potomac School by two.

13. Battlefield (21-2) LR: 11

The Bobcats lost to rival Patriot on Wednesday but could get another shot at the No. 8 Pioneers this week.

Advertisement

14. DeMatha (16-9) LR: 14

Playing their first game in over a week, the Stags had no problems in a 102-73 win against The Heights.

15. Wise (18-2) LR: 16

The Pumas had three players in double-figures in a 57-53 win over Eleanor Roosevelt.

16. Damascus (20-0) LR: 17

The Hornets are two wins away from an undefeated regular season.

17. Friendship Tech (23-5) LR: 19

The Titans won comfortably against Friendship Collegiate and Parkside last week.

18. Churchill (17-3) LR: 20

The Bulldogs played one game last week, a double-digit win against Einstein.

19. Good Counsel (16-10) LR: 18

The Falcons beat The Heights and lost to top-ranked Paul VI last week.

20. Landon (14-8) LR: NR

The Bears have gotten hot at the right time, winning their final five regular season games.

Dropped out: No. 15 Meade

On the bubble: Largo, South Lakes, Theodore Roosevelt

GiftOutline Gift Article