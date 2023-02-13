Brothers steer Alexandria City to district title; Coolidge girls still hungry

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kullen Robinson was plenty familiar with Alexandria City when he returned to the school this year. The senior, who transferred from West Springfield, had attended Alexandria City as a freshman. His brother, junior Kye Robinson, was a fellow starter on the squad. Kullen knew his own game, predicated on finesse, would complement his brother’s paint-centric scoring.

But when it came to team success, Kullen didn’t know what to expect, with the Titans situated in one of the area’s deepest districts.

On Friday, the Titans won the Patriot District. On Saturday, the Robinson brothers, who combined to score nearly 35 points per game this season, were both named to the all-district first team.

“We’ve been playing together our whole lives,” Kullen said. “We’re two different players, but I think that’s why we play well together.”

Titans players and coaches denote different moments in the season as the time they figured “it” out. For Kullen, one of the first signs of something special came in early January, when the Titans bested his former team thanks to his game-winning shot — on a pass from his brother, who was being double-teamed. He felt the team’s energy shift from that point on.

Advertisement

Down the stretch, the team has figured out how to maintain that energy throughout their games, ending the season on a six-game winning streak. In the postseason, it will have to turn the dial even further.

“Being No. 1, we know there’s a target,” said Alexandria City Coach Tyrone Sally, who won Patriot District coach of the year honors. “Normally, we’re the hunters. We’re about to be the hunted.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Another chance for Coolidge

Last season, as the Coolidge girls watched Dunbar and Banneker play for the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title, on their home floor, they couldn’t shake the feeling they should have been out there instead.

They had their first winning season since 2013, including a double-digit victory over Banneker, and seemed destined to meet Dunbar for the DCIAA title. But that changed when an on-court altercation, during the Colts’ quarterfinal game versus H.D. Woodson resulted in a two-point loss after multiple key players were ejected.

Advertisement

Two weeks later, they lost to D.C. International in the first round of the D.C. State Athletic Association playoffs.

“For us, the pain was almost twofold,” Coolidge Coach Derrick Davis said. “Last year we had this incredible turnaround, but we weren’t able to really capitalize on it or see how far we could go because our emotions got the best of us.”

Turning the page on last season has been a journey for the Colts. Coolidge (15-7) lost five of its first 10 games to open the year, as the players struggled shooting.

But they have played well since, and on Tuesday the Colts will begin this DCIAA tournament as the No. 2 seed and face Theodore Roosevelt. With Saturday’s championship game scheduled to be at the Northwest school, Coolidge can progress through the tournament without leaving its home floor

Advertisement

“I am very excited about making it this far,” leading scorer DaNiya Warren-McClure said. “We clearly have a group of talented players. We learned to focus on playing the game, not the distractions. But a successful postseason for us would be winning the championship.”

— Tramel Raggs

Players of the week

RJ Barnes, Long Reach: The junior notched 30 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a Feb. 6 win over Reservoir and has averaged 16 points per game during the Lightning’s seven-game winning streak

Georgia Simonsen, Robinson: The sophomore averaged 22.3 points over the final four games of the regular season, helping the Rams clinch the top seed in the Patriot District tournament.

Malik Shackleford, Friendship Tech: The freshman averaged 24 points, four rebounds and two steals as the Titans knocked off rival Friendship Collegiate and Parkside to finish the regular season on a 24-game winning streak.

Advertisement

Alexandra Vandiver, St. Mary’s (Annapolis): The freshman forward put up 23 points and eight rebounds as the Saints crushed Catonsville, 71-11, to complete an undefeated regular season.

Games to watch

Maret girls at Bullis, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Blake boys at Gaithersburg, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Cedar Run District girls’ championship, Friday, 6 p.m.

DCIAA boys’ title game, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Hernandez sees the other side

Angelo Hernandez made his name in the D.C. basketball community as the coach of the Wilson boys. Leading the program, now Jackson-Reed, for seven seasons, he helped turn the Northwest D.C. school into a dominant group. He won three straight conference titles and one D.C. state title, earning All-Met Coach of the Year honors in 2018.

In those years with the Tigers, Hernandez’s program was constantly compared to private schools. Those programs, often more talented than public schools, offered the Tigers a chance to prove themselves. Every time the Tigers took down a school from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference or the Interstate Athletic Conference, it was a major piece of that year’s resume.

Advertisement

Now, Hernandez finds himself on the other side of that equation. He is wrapping up his first year as coach at National Christian Academy in Prince George’s County, a well-known private program. Hernandez, who left the Tigers in July 2021, joined National Christian in April.

“I started a little bit late, so things like making the schedule and assembling the roster were difficult,” Hernandez said. “I think in this first year, we were aiming to get the kids some experience, get the seniors recruited, build the culture and get our coaching hands around this thing and set up the model.”

Hernandez said the biggest difference on the private side is the lack of structure, both good and bad, that public schools provide.

“I wanted to get into private school so I could control what kids I’m bringing in. In public school there was a lot of rules. A lot of rules,” Hernandez said. “It’s definitely different [in private]. And it’s a different type of work. People think it’s easier when it’s private and you have scholarship money to give out, but it actually got harder for me.”

Advertisement

With a week left in the regular season, Hernandez’s Eagles are 22-12. The young team took on a schedule packed with all kinds of opponents, and now it is focused on the postseason. National Christian is a member of the Metro Private School Conference, a league in its second year.

Last season, under Coach Kenny Johnson, the Eagles won the first MPSC championship. Johnson left for a college assistant job at Rhode Island, and many of the holdover players didn’t have much experience.

“There’s a part of me that definitely likes the challenge of this,” Hernandez said. “We want to build something.”

— Michael Errigo

St. Charles eyes SMAC title

St. Charles had just 10 girls show up for tryouts last season, and it didn’t play any December games because of coronavirus cases within the program. Two players quit the team midway through the year as the Spartans finished 8-8.

Advertisement

It has been a different story in 2022-23, starting from the very beginning. Coach Darrelle Smith’s program attracted 23 students to tryouts, and although he isn’t sure why, it foretold a much better season.

St. Charles (17-3), which beat McDonough on Friday, is in a strong position to win the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. Senior Mia Johnson has been a significant driver of the success, leading the Spartans in points, assists, steals and blocks.

“We can continue to get better and work hard and practice and hopefully do some big things,” Darrelle Smith said, “Still have a shot at our goals, which is SMAC championship, regional championship and state championship.”

The success isn’t entirely new to Smith: the Spartans have four seasons of at least 16 wins since he took over in 2016.

— Varun Shankar

GiftOutline Gift Article