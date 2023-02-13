Inside the plays: The schemes and scramble that won the Chiefs the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday night because two singular talents, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid, elevated a complete offensive effort with all-time performances. In the second half, Reid delivered a play-calling master class, and Mahomes battled through an ankle injury to add his usual ad-libbed wizardry. The results of Kansas City’s four drives: touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, game-winning field goal.

The plays that best encapsulated the Chiefs’ brilliance — a return-motion walk-in touchdown and a 26-yard scramble by Mahomes — secured their 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and cemented them as a potential modern NFL dynasty.

Here’s how the plays broke down.

Play 1: Andy Reid’s return motion

The situation

The Chiefs trailed, 27-21, with 12:08 to go. They faced third and three from the Philadelphia 5-yard line. The Eagles probably expected a pass; in similar situations this year, the Chiefs called passes about 70 percent of the time, according to TruMedia.

Chiefs touchdown 4th qtr - 12:04 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 0-7 7-14 14-21 14-24 21-27 35-35 Eagles 7-7 14-14 21-24 28-27 35-27 38-35 Chiefs Chiefs touchdown 4th qtr - 12:04 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 0-7 7-14 14-21 14-24 21-27 35-35 Eagles 7-7 14-14 21-24 28-27 35-27 38-35 Chiefs Chiefs touchdown 4th qtr - 12:04 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Score 0-7 7-7 7-14 14-14 14-21 14-24 21-24 21-27 28-27 35-27 35-35 38-35 Eagles Chiefs Chiefs touchdown 4th qtr - 12:04 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Score 0-7 7-7 7-14 14-14 14-21 14-24 21-24 21-27 28-27 35-27 35-35 38-35 Eagles Chiefs

Pre-snap

The Chiefs used 12 personnel — one running back, two tight ends and two receivers — and put their two most dangerous weapons to the wide side of the field; tight end Travis Kelce was in the slot, and receiver Kadarius Toney was out wide.

End zone WR JuJu Smith-Schuster TE Noah Gray QB Patrick Mahomes RB Jerick McKinnon TE Travis Kelce WR Kadarius Toney End zone WR JuJu Smith-Schuster TE Noah Gray QB Patrick Mahomes RB Jerick McKinnon TE Travis Kelce WR Kadarius Toney End zone WR JuJu Smith-Schuster TE Noah Gray QB Patrick Mahomes RB Jerick McKinnon TE Travis Kelce WR Kadarius Toney

Since acquiring Toney midseason, the Chiefs had used the speedy receiver in pre-snap motion at one of the highest rates in the league. They liked sending him across the formation to challenge defenders’ communication and eye discipline, sometimes also handing off to him on jet sweeps.

This time, as Toney jetted right to left, all-pro corner Darius Slay, who had been lined up over him, followed and alerted his teammates to an adjustment. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky pointed out that on previous plays, the Chiefs had noticed the Eagles defending the motion with “rock-and-roll” coverage bumps, meaning the corner (Slay) would rock up to safety, and a safety would roll down to the line of scrimmage to pick up the jet (Toney). The tactic allowed the Eagles to keep good leverage on the player in motion.

QB Patrick Mahomes CB Darius Slay WR Kadarius Toney QB Patrick Mahomes CB Darius Slay WR Kadarius Toney QB Patrick Mahomes WR Kadarius Toney CB Darius Slay

But the Chiefs countered. Just as Toney got level with Kelce, just as Slay had to back off the line of scrimmage to avoid the tight end’s defender, Mahomes called for the snap.

Post-snap

As the snap flew back, Toney planted his left leg and, essentially hiding behind Kelce, burst back outside in what’s called a return motion. Mahomes tossed Toney the ball. The nearest defender was 11.2 yards away, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and Toney walked in for the touchdown.

End zone QB Patrick Mahomes CB Darius Slay WR Kadarius Toney TE Travis Kelce WR Kadarius Toney End zone QB Patrick Mahomes CB Darius Slay WR Kadarius Toney TE Travis Kelce WR Kadarius Toney End zone QB Patrick Mahomes CB Darius Slay WR Kadarius Toney TE Travis Kelce WR Kadarius Toney

In spirit, the play was similar to a sequence earlier in the drive, when Reid called a swing pass (negated by a penalty), then a fake swing pass (13-yard gain). His tendency-breaking calls gave the Chiefs their first lead.

On the next drive, after a long punt return by Toney, the Chiefs had nearly the exact same situation from the 4-yard line. Reid called a different play with a nearly identical motion for receiver Skyy Moore. He too walked in for a touchdown.

After the game, Reid told reporters that three coaches, including offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, had designed both plays.

Play 2: Patrick Mahomes’s scramble

The situation

The game was tied at 35 with 2:55 to go. The Chiefs had a first down from Philadelphia’s 43. Reid seemed to be feeling confident; on the previous play, a huge third and one, he’d dusted off an old-school formation rarely seen in the modern NFL, with two running backs split behind the quarterback. Reid called a run that went for 10 yards. (The audacity prompted a former Chief to tweet: “OMG … What a freaking play call.”)

Pre-snap

The Chiefs came out in 13 personnel — one running back, three tight ends and one receiver — and lined up in a tight formation, suggesting another run. The Eagles geared up to stop a run with eight defenders in the tackle box. The Chiefs motioned a tight end across the formation, pulling a safety out of the box.

Line of scrimmage 1st down line TE Jody Fortson TE Noah Gray QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco TE Travis Kelce WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Line of scrimmage 1st down line TE Jody Fortson TE Noah Gray QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco TE Travis Kelce WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Line of scrimmage 1st down line TE Jody Fortson TE Noah Gray QB Patrick Mahomes RB Isiah Pacheco TE Travis Kelce WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Post-snap

The Chiefs didn’t run. Reid called a shot play with seven players in the protection scheme and three running vertical routes. The aggression made sense because Mahomes was dealing; ultimately, after hurting his ankle, he completed 13 of 14 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Line of scrimmage QB Patrick Mahomes TE Noah Gray 1 3 4 2 5 6 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling 7 TE Jody Fortson Line of scrimmage QB Patrick Mahomes TE Noah Gray 1 3 4 2 5 6 7 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling TE Jody Fortson Line of scrimmage TE Noah Gray QB Patrick Mahomes 1 3 4 2 5 6 7 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling TE Jody Fortson

But this time, it looked like it was about to backfire. Eagles defenders pushed Chiefs linemen back, squeezing the pocket, and receivers struggled to get open downfield.

One of Mahomes’s greatest skills is awareness. This season, he took a sack just 11.9 percent of the time he was pressured, the lowest rate in the NFL. Usually, he turns collapsing pockets into Houdini acts, but that seemed difficult, if not impossible, with a bad ankle.

Mahomes saw Chiefs center Creed Humphrey block Eagles nose tackle Jordan Davis left, opening the top of the pocket, and the quarterback took off. He burst beyond the grasps of defenders Javon Hargrave and Haason Reddick.

Line of scrimmage 1st down line DT Javon Hargrave T Jordan Davis C Creed Humphrey QB Patrick Mahomes OLB Haason Reddick Line of scrimmage 1st down line DT Javon Hargrave T Jordan Davis C Creed Humphrey QB Patrick Mahomes OLB Haason Reddick Line of scrimmage 1st down line DT Javon Hargrave T Jordan Davis C Creed Humphrey QB Patrick Mahomes OLB Haason Reddick

This season, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon called zone coverage 72 percent of the time. But on Sunday, he changed it up, calling man-to-man 56 percent of time, and on this play, that adjustment hurt; Eagles defenders were watching their assignments. Mahomes ran into the open field, and no Eagles were there to stop him.

Mahomes sprinted 26 yards before linebacker Kyzir White chased him down. It was Mahomes’s longest rush of the season and one of the greatest highlights of his young, illustrious career.

LB Kyzir White 1st down line QB Patrick Mahomes Mahomes White 1st down line LB Kyzir White QB Patrick Mahomes Mahomes White 1st down line LB Kyzir White Mahomes QB Patrick Mahomes White

Since the ankle injury, Reid had protected his quarterback and gotten his team back into the game with immaculate play-calling. But when the Chiefs needed it, Mahomes dug deep and delivered a special play to set up the score that won the Super Bowl.

Images from NFL.com. Photo illustrations by The Washington Post with photos by Brian Snyder/Reuters and Ross D. Franklin/AP.

