Beyond last Thursday’s headline moves, though, two stories emerged. First, the league’s terrible teams — the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs — all improved their odds at presumptive No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama by serving as sellers. Second, a pack of underachievers with losing records all chose to essentially sit on their hands.
Rather than take a big swing or dump talent to play for the future, these four teams punted, thereby taking their fundamental flaws and frustrated fan bases into the summer.
Chicago Bulls
Only two teams failed to make a deal during deadline season: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Bulls. The Cavaliers, of course, are riding high in the playoff chase after a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell last offseason. The Bulls (26-30), by contrast, are languishing near the bottom of the East’s play-in mix with an expensive and ill-fitting veteran core trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic that needs to be broken up.
Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas tried to extend an olive branch on Thursday, saying that he, like Chicago’s fans, “hates to lose,” adding that “mediocrity and average is not okay with us.” Karnisovas then pointed to the Bull’s poor record in close games as an especially “disappointing” factor this season. Indeed, regression has hit hard: Chicago went 25-16 in games that were within five points in the final five minutes last year, compared to just 10-18 this season.
Even during last year’s good times, the Bulls weren’t competitive in their first-round series loss. This year, their offense has plummeted to 24th in efficiency and there’s little reason to believe that their late-game struggles are simply a matter of bad luck. Chicago needs a new point guard and a new center this summer, at minimum, and it must ponder how far DeRozan and LaVine will ever be able to carry a team in the playoffs. To make matters worse, the Bulls will only keep their 2023 first-round pick in the unlikely event that it lands in the top four.
This group has run its course, and fireworks will be necessary in July.
Portland Trail Blazers
Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin swiftly deconstructed his roster by trading several key veterans at last year’s deadline, but he’s found it harder to put a winning group back together. Portland (27-29) took fliers on Matisse Thybulle, a defensive-minded wing who can’t shoot, and Cam Reddish, a former lottery pick who hasn’t found a home in the NBA yet. Neither player is likely to be a needle mover. The Blazers also shipped out Gary Payton II, a key signing from last summer who has been plagued by injuries, and Josh Hart, a tough-minded role player who might have been too expensive to retain in free agency.
Those tweaks didn’t alter Portland’s standing as a team that still lacks the size, athleticism and top-end talent around franchise guard Damian Lillard to make any noise in the playoffs. Cronin told reporters that he had entered the deadline intending to be “extremely aggressive” and that he “came up empty.” Facing the prospect of missing the playoffs for a second straight season with the clock ticking on the 32-year-old Lillard, Cronin said that the Blazers are “borderline anxious to push all of our chips in” to be “championship-level as soon as possible.” Before he can deliver on that talk, Cronin must re-sign forward Jerami Grant to a lucrative long-term contract this summer or risk falling even further from the West’s elite.
While Lillard’s high-efficiency, polished offensive game makes him a smooth fit alongside a variety of stars, the Blazers will face several challenges if they try to swing for the fences. Their best trade chips — Anfernee Simons and 2022 lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe — are young prospects who are also the potential faces of the post-Lillard Blazers. Meanwhile, their veterans aren’t very appealing and their small-market status makes it hard for them to be a superstar landing spot.
Portland’s best path forward is to tank hard down the stretch like it did last year, but a future-focused approach could be a tough sell after raising expectations with a 10-4 start to the season.
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors (26-31) made the biggest deal of any team in this group, bringing back center Jakob Poeltl after trading him to the Spurs as part of its 2018 package for Kawhi Leonard. Still, much bigger things were expected for a team that has fallen far short of the standard it set with a 48-win campaign last year. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. were among the key pieces that surfaced in trade rumors, and it would have made sense for Toronto to reorient its timeline around 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes by selling off some veteran pieces.
Instead, Raptors President Masai Ujiri surveyed the market and concluded that the deadline was “not a great place to make long-term decisions,” rolling forward with a roster that lacks the offensive firepower to be competitive in the playoffs. Poeltl should help with interior defense and rebounding, but Toronto is still lacking an organizer after parting with Kyle Lowry in 2021. Ujiri acknowledged that the Raptors have struggled with being “too individual” at times this season, and it's unclear whether Coach Nick Nurse is still connecting with his team.
Unlike the other lead executives of the teams on this list, Ujiri has earned the benefit of the doubt. His 2013 arrival helped transform the Raptors into perennial winners, and his Leonard blockbuster paid off with the 2019 title. VanVleet’s future now looms largest: the hard-nosed guard could command an expensive contract from the Raptors this summer, or he could bolt as a free agent and leave them without a backcourt leader. Poeltl is due a new contract, too, and Trent could opt out this summer.
“Patience is our thing,” Ujiri said. “I know people don’t like it as much sometimes. As a basketball person you’re going to be frustrated with what happens on the court every day. That’s natural when you’re not winning or playing very well. Overall, patience is what we need a lot of times with this kind of young team and young players.”
Washington Wizards
No one would ever accuse the Wizards (26-29) of being ambitious. Washington is on track for its fifth straight losing season, though it has been just competitive enough to work its way into the East’s play-in mix. If there were real flickers of hope, the Wizards would have sought to add reinforcements rather than merely dumping Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for forgettable draft assets.
The Wizards have settled into their stasis, and they are plunging ahead with Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and a roster that’s otherwise filled mostly with unremarkable veterans and draft misses. While this group lacks upside, the real concern is that it’s about to get much more expensive. With Beal already owed more than $200 million over the next four seasons, Porzingis and Kuzma hold player options for next season. Bringing back both would give the Wizards little wiggle room to add additional difference-makers, while losing one or both in free agency would leave Beal with even less help. There’s no discernible path to a second-round playoff appearance either way.
Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard expressed confidence that his “constant dialogue” with Porzingis and Kuzma would help position the organization before the summer. But proactively trading Kuzma could have prevented this tough crossroads and set up the Wizards for a late-season tank before a loaded draft. As such, trade deadline season feels like another missed opportunity for Washington to pick a direction.