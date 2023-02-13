3 Toronto Raptors

The Raptors (26-31) made the biggest deal of any team in this group, bringing back center Jakob Poeltl after trading him to the Spurs as part of its 2018 package for Kawhi Leonard. Still, much bigger things were expected for a team that has fallen far short of the standard it set with a 48-win campaign last year. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. were among the key pieces that surfaced in trade rumors, and it would have made sense for Toronto to reorient its timeline around 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes by selling off some veteran pieces.

Instead, Raptors President Masai Ujiri surveyed the market and concluded that the deadline was “not a great place to make long-term decisions,” rolling forward with a roster that lacks the offensive firepower to be competitive in the playoffs. Poeltl should help with interior defense and rebounding, but Toronto is still lacking an organizer after parting with Kyle Lowry in 2021. Ujiri acknowledged that the Raptors have struggled with being “too individual” at times this season, and it's unclear whether Coach Nick Nurse is still connecting with his team.

Unlike the other lead executives of the teams on this list, Ujiri has earned the benefit of the doubt. His 2013 arrival helped transform the Raptors into perennial winners, and his Leonard blockbuster paid off with the 2019 title. VanVleet’s future now looms largest: the hard-nosed guard could command an expensive contract from the Raptors this summer, or he could bolt as a free agent and leave them without a backcourt leader. Poeltl is due a new contract, too, and Trent could opt out this summer.