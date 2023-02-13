Andy Reid coaches on, and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs say they’re not done

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Andy Reid coaches on. Patrick Mahomes is at the height of his quarterbacking greatness, with no end to his dominance in sight, even as challengers fortify themselves. The Kansas City Chiefs, as they were quick to say following their latest Super Bowl triumph Sunday night, are not done.

It can be debated whether the Chiefs qualify as a full-scale NFL dynasty just yet after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in a thriller at State Farm Stadium for their second Super Bowl title orchestrated by Reid and Mahomes. But they are, at the very least, well on their way, with appearances in five straight AFC championship games and three of the past four Super Bowls.

Reid, after a week of speculation about his coaching future, said following the game that he will return for at least another season. Mahomes is only 27, with two league MVP awards and two Super Bowl triumphs in his five seasons as the Chiefs’ starter.

“I thought the first Super Bowl was just kind of like, ‘This is amazing. We won the Super Bowl. This is happy,’” Mahomes said late Sunday night. “You’re just like a little kid winning a prize at the fair. Whereas this one, you dealt with failure. You understand how hard it is to get back on this stage and to win this game. I mean, I played in a Super Bowl where I got blown out, where you got all hyped up and then you go out there and you don’t do anything. And then I lose the AFC championship game in overtime. I thought we had a chance to win the Super Bowl that year.

Advertisement

“And to have a full brand-new team and have to go through the strain of being better and better every single day, it gives you a greater appreciation for winning this game.”

Reid turns 65 next month. He declined to say definitively last week that he would keep coaching beyond Sunday’s game. But he was unequivocal afterward.

“Listen,” Reid said, “if they’ll have me, I’ll stick around.”

There’s zero doubt the Chiefs will have him.

“It was news to me,” Mahomes said of the retirement speculation. “Obviously Coach Reid, he has every right to retire. He’s done so many great things for so long. But I could tell by how much he enjoys this that that’s not anywhere in the near future. And I know that we’ll have conversations before that moment happens. Whenever that time is right for him, we’ll embrace it. But I’m glad that he’s sticking around, because we feel like the job’s not finished.”

Advertisement

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in a season in which Mahomes lacked a superstar wide receiver following the trade of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins last offseason.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say we were counted out,” Mahomes said. “But there was a lot more critics than there was the previous years I’ve been here. I told them at the beginning of the year, I said as long as Andy Reid is coaching, we’re going to have success as an offense. And I trust in the leaders that we have on that defense. To go from a team that wasn’t … majority picked to win the AFC West to winning the Super Bowl, that speaks to the guys we have in our locker room.”

The AFC is loaded with top teams and star quarterbacks, from the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen to the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow to the Baltimore Ravens, if they are able to retain Lamar Jackson. The Los Angeles Chargers, with Justin Herbert, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Trevor Lawrence, could present growing threats. In the AFC West, the Denver Broncos just hired Sean Payton as their coach. The Las Vegas Raiders could be a landing spot for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

But the Chiefs have Mahomes. That is more than enough.

“There’s no bragging,” Reid said. “He could stand up here and give you these stats that are incredible that he’s had. But he’s never going to do that. That’s just not him. And so we appreciate that. And then when it’s time for the guys around him to raise their game, he helps them with that. The great quarterbacks make everybody around them better, including the head coach.”

The Chiefs won Sunday even after they trailed by 10 points at halftime, even after Mahomes aggravated his high ankle sprain during the first half.

“I felt really good until I re-aggravated it a little bit,” he said. “You’re in the Super Bowl. You can worry about getting it healthy in the offseason.”

One of Mahomes’s three touchdown passes on the night went to a mainstay, tight end Travis Kelce. But the others went to a rookie wideout, Skyy Moore, and a New York Giants castoff obtained in a late-October trade, former first-round draft choice Kadarius Toney. Another rookie, tailback Isiah Pacheco, scored a rushing touchdown.

“These were all new faces,” Reid said. “And they just stepped up. I mean, they’ve done that all year.”

Reid beat his former team in what he called a “big-boy game.” The play along the offensive and defensive lines was key. Reid said there was nothing particularly magical about his halftime message.

Advertisement

“We were right there,” Reid said. “I don’t have to motivate these guys too much. They’re very motivated to do well. And we were down by 10 points. So it’s not that much, with the way our defense plays and shutting people down and the way our offense plays by scoring points. So it’s just a matter of straightening out a couple things. And the guys always believe. … They always think they’re in the game.”

Said Mahomes: “You can’t let the moment overtake you. I thought the guys did that in the second half, and they fought to the very end. That’s all you can ask, for guys to leave everything they have on the football field.”

It ended, Reid said, with him expressing his admiration to his quarterback.

“I told him I love him, and I’m proud of him for leading the way there,” Reid said of his postgame message to Mahomes, “and just starting all the way back in the preseason and the offseason program. He’s a humble kid, man, and he works his tail off. As a coach, you respect everything that he does there.”

Reid also continued to express his affection for the Eagles. But it was Reid and Mahomes who finished the night atop the sport.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Reid said. “I’ve had a lot of great players that have helped me get to this spot and great coaches. I respect the game, though. I respect all those guys and the jobs that they’ve done.”

GiftOutline Gift Article