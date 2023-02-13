Here are the answers to The Washington Post’s Super Bowl prop bets game

Below are the answers to The Washington Post’s Super Bowl prop bets game. See how you did during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Will there be a score in the first 6:30 of the game? yes
Which team will commit the first accepted penalty? Eagles
The last score of the first half will be? any other score
How many songs will be performed during the halftime show? over 8.5
Will the Eagles score a touchdown in the third quarter? no
How many rushing yards will Jalen Hurts have? over 50.5
How many receiving yards will A.J. Brown have? over 71.5
How many receiving yards will Travis Kelce have? over 79.5
How many incomplete passes will Patrick Mahomes throw? under 13.5
Who will have more completions? Hurts
How many total sacks will there be? under 5.5
How many total punts will there be? under 7.5
Will there be a missed field goal? yes
How many touchdowns will be scored? over 5.5
What will be the largest lead of the game by either team? Under 14.5
Which team will score last? Chiefs
Will the total points scored be odd or even? odd
Who will win the game? Chiefs
Total-points tiebreaker: 73