Alex Ovechkin, dealing with family matter, leaves Capitals

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin left the team Tuesday while attending “to a family matter and the health of a loved one,” the team announced. “I don’t see him back in the foreseeable future,” Washington Coach Peter Laviolette said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If Ovechkin is out for the rest of the week, he would miss Tuesday’s home game against Carolina, Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers and Saturday’s outdoor game against the Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C.

Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today that captain Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2023

The Capitals did not release further details on Ovechkin’s departure and Laviolette did not specify when the 37-year-old might return. It was unclear if Ovechkin remained in the United States or had returned to Russia.

Ovechkin, who passed Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list earlier this season, addressed the team at its practice facility in Arlington on Tuesday morning before departing.

“Listen, it’s tough sometimes. Life is tough,” Laviolette said. “When it comes to your family and parents, that’s what matters. He’s going to deal with some things right now and we’re going to be supportive.”

With Ovechkin out, the Capitals recalled center Joe Snively from its American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., ahead of Tuesday’s game. As a result of Ovechkin’s absence, Laviolette blended his lines at Tuesday’s morning skate and tinkered with his power play, giving reps to center Evgeny Kuznetsov in Ovechkin’s place.

The loss of Ovechkin compounds the absences of other key players in Washington’s lineup, including defenseman John Carlson, who remains out after being hit in the face with a puck in December. Forward Tom Wilson and center Nic Dowd are both still sidelined with lower body injuries. Wilson skated Tuesday morning but is not expected to play against the Hurricanes; Dowd remains on injured reserve.

Forward Anthony Mantha, who missed Sunday’s 4-1 loss to San Jose with an illness, also returned to the lineup Tuesday.

“It’s different when you lose really any player for injury as opposed to a family matter, and especially the big man, who’s created a lot of success not only for the organization but for individuals in the room, me being definitely one of them. You play a little bit harder in moments like this,” veteran T.J. Oshie said of losing Ovechkin. “We’re thinking about him and we’re missing him and wishing him all the best, for sure.”

