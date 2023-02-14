Elena Delle Donne is fully recovered and back to being Elena Delle Donne

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The smiles came easy for Elena Delle Donne as she spoke from the Team USA minicamp in Minneapolis last week. Little laughs and jokes flowed cool and calm from the two-time MVP, who just had an ease about her. There was a feeling of relaxation, almost a weight lifted from her shoulders.

“This has been the greatest offseason of my career, especially because of everything I’ve been through,” Delle Donne said.

The journey has been long and arduous for one of the most accomplished basketball players on the planet. She owns an Olympic gold medal, a WNBA championship, six all-star selections and is the lone WNBA player to have a 50-40-90 season. Oh, and she’s one of just two women basketball players that currently have a signature shoe.

There were moments, however, in the past three years that Delle Donne feared her basketball-playing days were over after a pair of back surgeries. So her return to the Team USA program, and being cleared to participate in all basketball activities, is another milestone surpassed. Delle Donne, who has been part of the USA Basketball program since college, took part in a minicamp last offseason, but could only participate in light workouts without contact.

“It’s so nice to be in full practice feeling great, back out there,” Delle Donne said. “Full go, no hesitations.”

Her face lit up as she bragged, “I was setting some big screens today on the guys.”

The 2022 WNBA season was the first full season Delle Donne had completed since winning the 2019 championship, and even then she was on a strict load-management program. The Mystics and her medical team put together a plan that rested her on certain road trips and eliminated back-to-backs for much of the season. She played well — ranking in the top 10 in scoring (17.2 points per game) and blocks (1.1) — but there was always a careful watch on how her back would hold up after her 2021 return lasted just three games.

“It was always nerve-racking taking a new step and wondering, is my back going to hold out?” Delle Donne said. “The unknown of that was really tough.

“To be able to now train and not be rehabbing is so refreshing. It had been many offseasons of rehabbing, surgeries or whatever that may be. So to be lifting now, lifting far more weight than I’ve ever lifted in my life, and to be on this plan to get me ready and as strong as possible for the season, I feel really good about it.”

Mystics and Team USA teammate Ariel Atkins added, “I’m liking that she’s been able to take some physical hits. Being able to move. She’s looking really healthy.”

The hope is to continue this stretch of zero limitations into the WNBA season. Championships remain the singular goal and Washington has had an offseason of roster tweaks — adding Brittney Skyes, Kristi Toliver, Amanda Zahui B and Stephanie Jones to the core of Delle Donne, Atkins, Shakira Austin, Natasha Cloud and Myisha Hines-Allen. The team also re-signed Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Tianna Hawkins, Jazmine Jones and Evina Westbrook, and Eric Thibault took over as head coach with Mike Thibault staying on as general manager.

The Mystics were well represented at the Team USA minicamp with Atkins, who was a member of the gold medal winning roster in Tokyo, and Mike Thibault as assistant coach.

“Mike’s incredibly valuable,” Team USA Coach Cheryl Reeve said. “We felt it was imperative to have him involved. … He’s seen it all, both internationally and, obviously, domestically. That level of experience, for me, was something I felt was really valuable. He’s already been through competing for gold medals with an earlier staff that he was on.”

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris have been a goal for Delle Donne throughout her comeback. She probably would have been on the 2020 team, if not for the injury, so opportunities for a second gold medal are dwindling as Delle Donne will turn 34 in September and would be 38 for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The opportunity to compete for a spot on the Paris roster is just one more reason she is so relaxed these days.

“There were days where I couldn’t sit in a chair for more than a minute because I was in so much nerve pain,” Delle Donne said. “And this has been one of those goals that kind of kept me going through some of the hardest times in my life, not knowing if I’d even be able to play basketball again.

“It’s no longer am I going to be healthy? It’s how can I be the best Elena I can possibly be on court? So that’s where the focus is now, which is a very big relief.”

