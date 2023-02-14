Girls’ basketball Top 20: Here come the playoffs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The postseason. The unpredictable, foremost determinant of how a team judges its year. In Virginia and D.C. public schools, the playoffs begin this week, with the area’s first championship game, for the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association trophy, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Coolidge. For most other schools, postseason play is just a week or two away.

It’s the right time to thrive and the wrong time to crumble. Fittingly, the top three teams continued to handle their business, highlighted by Georgetown Visitation, which beat two Top-20 teams. In the next tier, Howard, which had reigned among public schools and held the No. 7 spot since Dec. 19, finally moves up with Paul VI’s 44-42 loss to Elizabeth Seton, the biggest surprise from last week.

Virginia public schools tip off district tournament play this week, with the region and state tournaments to follow. No. 14 Osbourn Park or No. 19 Gainesville highlight the competitive Cedar Run District, with the Potomac District (Woodgrove and Briar Woods), Patriot District (Robinson and West Potomac) and Concorde District (Madison and Centreville) all serving up matchups between once-ranked teams and new challengers who split the regular season series.

In Maryland, Glen Burnie and Wise both lost against teams from the state’s Northern half. The Gophers, who fell to St. Frances, remain locked in at No. 8, given their opponents’ similar success against fellow ranked programs. The Pumas, meanwhile, fell from No. 20 to the bubble. In their spot, surging Good Counsel enters.

1. Sidwell Friends (21-2) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers are outscoring Independent School League foes by an average of 27.6 points this season.

2. Bishop McNamara (18-5) LR: 2

The Mustangs remain perfect atop the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference after rolling Holy Cross and Archbishop Carroll.

3. Georgetown Visitation (17-4) LR: 3

The Cubs handled No. 12 Bullis, 66-55, and No. 10 Maret, 52-51.

4. St. John’s (19-6) LR: 5

Winners of six straight, the Cadets will take on Elizabeth Seton and No. 7 Paul VI this week

5. Shabach Christian (19-8) LR: 4

The Eagles fell to S3 Academy, as star Laila Reynolds remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

6. Howard (19-1) LR: 7

The Lions finally crack into the top six and are in the driver’s seat with Maryland 3A postseason play nearing.

7. Paul VI (17-8) LR: 6

After a surprising loss to Elizabeth Seton, the Panthers will have a chance to redeem themselves with the No. 3 Frogs and No. 5 Cadets on this week’s slate.

8. Glen Burnie (17-2) LR: 8

The Gophers defeated Annapolis and kept it close against Baltimore power St. Frances — no small feat, particularly for a public school.

9. Virginia Academy (18-6) LR: 10

The Patriots, 2-0 last week, will play against top competition from Charlottesville this week.

10. Maret (17-7) LR: 9

After a 12-point win over Holy Child, the Frogs lost to No. 3 Georgetown Visitation by one.

11. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (24-0) LR: 12

The Saints, who last won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B title in 2013, have been one of this season’s success stories.

12. Bullis (15-9) LR: 11

Though they hung close in both games, the Bulldogs ultimately fell to top-ranked Sidwell and No. 3 Georgetown Visitation.

13. Mount Zion Prep (18-10) LR: 14

The Warriors, led by 25 points from sophomore phenom J’niya Weaver, handled Riverdale Baptist.

14. Osbourn Park (18-4) LR: 15

The Yellowjackets are the top seed in the Cedar Run District tournament and could match up against No. 19 Gainesville in Friday’s title game.

15. Pallotti (17-9) LR: 13

The Panthers lost to two Baltimore-area schools, falling to Mercy, 47-46, and St. Frances, 57-45.

16. Robinson (20-3) LR: 16

The Rams are favorites to win the Patriot District tournament this week.

17. C.H. Flowers (16-3) LR: 17

On Tuesday, the Jaguars will have a chance to avenge January’s loss to Parkdale.

18. Oxon Hill (19-2) LR: 18

The Clippers finished the regular season on a 14-game winning streak to take home their third-straight Prince George’s County 3A/2A/1A regular season title.

19. Gainesville (20-2) LR: 19

The Cardinals’ road to district, region and state tournament titles could all run through No. 14 Osbourn Park.

20. Good Counsel (9-7) LR: Not ranked

The Falcons are 9-2 in the WCAC — an impressive record considering their strength of schedule and 0-5 nonconference start.

Dropped out: No. 20 Wise

On the bubble: Clarksburg, Dunbar, Madison, Tuscarora, Wise

