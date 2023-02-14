Kendrick Nunn trying to rebuild his value with Wizards after lost season

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Most of the good parts of the Wizards’ disappointing, defense-lite 135-126 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday belonged to Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal. Porzingis hauled in his fourth 30-point performance in the past six games and Beal logged a major milestone, scoring 33 points to reach 15,007 total in his career.

He joined Elvin Hayes (15,551) as the only players in Washington’s franchise history to cross that threshold — an achievement that maybe — maybe — softened the fact that Beal had a tooth knocked out during the game and earlier that day was fined $25,000 by the NBA for shoving an official in the third quarter during Saturday’s win against Indiana.

He had a dentist appointment scheduled the next day in Portland, anyway.

“It’s a blessing to reach that accomplishment, but I definitely wish we would have won,” Beal said after. “Even more than that, we’ve got more basketball to play. Definitely cool to check it off. But we’re still going.”

Washington’s two leading scorer’s didn’t hog all of the highlights, though. Backup guard Kendrick Nunn had his highest-scoring game since he joined the Wizards in January as a part of the deal that sent Rui Hachimura to the Lakers. Nunn had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 29 minutes and had a season-high six assists for the second game in a row.

Advertisement

It was a modest output from a player who averaged a career-high 15.3 points in 67 games across his rookie season in Miami in 2019-20, but Nunn, 27, looked the most comfortable he has in nine games in Washington, especially in the first half.

Nunn is looking for an opportunity to demonstrate his value while working his way back from a knee injury that caused him to miss the 2021-22 season. He is in the last year of a two-year, $10.3 million contract — he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer — and is trying to learn Washington’s playbook on the fly while adjusting to a new team and a new system.

“It’s a thick book,” Nunn said with a smile Monday, “but I get all the concepts and everything. I feel comfortable out there with the calls. I feel like whatever’s needed, I can fill in the gaps whether that’s on the ball or off the ball.”

Advertisement

Monday against the Warriors offered a glimpse of how the Wizards (26-30) might be able to capitalize on Nunn as a facilitator for the rest of the season. They aren’t wanting for capable scorers (they shot 60 percent from the field and still lost to Golden State), but Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. highlighted Nunn’s playmaking ability in addition to his shooting.

In the last minute of the third quarter against the Warriors, Nunn brought the ball up and curled around the lane to nail a sky hook. With 10:21 to play, he stole the ball from Draymond Green to serve a bounce pass to Deni Avdija for a bucket.

“I think he has that spurt-ability to kind of get hot and get going. And you can kind of play through him,” Unseld said. “But even in the situation where he’s playing in pick and roll, he’s going to garner enough attention that that’s going to open up opportunities for other people. So it’s not one thing where you say this guy has to score and that’s all he can do. But I think his ability to score is going to put pressure on the defense and open things up for the other four guys.”

Advertisement

Porzingis appreciated that Nunn adds a level of aggression to a team that tends to grow stagnant on offense. Against Golden State, generating any movement outside of Porzingis and Beal attacking with the ball in their hands felt like strenuous work — especially since the Wizards weren’t getting defensive stops Monday to give themselves time to take a breath on offense.

“I think he’s playing aggressive, he’s getting in the paint, which is important for us,” Porzingis said. “He’s experienced, he’s been around a little in the league … he helps us. He’s physical, plays hard. I’m happy about him joining us and giving us a spark, and yeah. This guy, he was out for a year, and I know how it is. He’s working his way back and I think trades that [General Manager Tommy Sheppard] has done … it was a great trade, because K. Nunn, when he got traded here, his value was a little bit lower than it would be usually. I’m telling you, this guy’s only going to get better with each game.”

GiftOutline Gift Article