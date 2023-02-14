Spring training arrives for the young Nats as an uncertain season looms

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A year ago, the owners imposed a lockout that delayed spring training and stalled the start of the MLB season. There will be no such setbacks this year. Pitchers and catchers are expected to report to the Washington Nationals’ facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, and position players will join them Feb. 21 for the group’s first joint workout.

Those are the first steps of a season that opens at home against the Atlanta Braves on March 30, a season filled with uncertainty about the direction of the franchise. Last April, the Lerner family — whose patriarch died Sunday — announced they would explore the possibility selling the team. Almost a year later, though, the Nationals haven’t been sold and it seems more likely that the Lerners will take on a minority owner.

General Manager Mike Rizzo, who oversaw the Nationals rebuild when he took over in 2009, is in the final year of his contract. So, too, is Manager Dave Martinez, who helped guide the Nationals to a championship in 2019. Both have expressed the desire to help turn things around after three straight losing seasons.

Ahead of a new season, though, it’s not clear what to expect on the field from the Nationals. But the hope, at least for the team’s rebuilding plans, is that Washington’s young players will improve enough to merit a place in the team’s long-term plans.

Last season, the Nationals signed Nelson Cruz, César Hernández and Alcides Escobar in hopes that they would elevate the team and could eventually be flipped at the deadline. But all three struggled. This offseason, the Nationals didn’t spend much again and opted to add to the margins of their roster.

They signed third baseman Jeimer Candelario to a one-year deal. After that, they agreed to deals with a pair of former Mets — pitcher Trevor Williams and first baseman Dominic Smith — to fill in holes in their rotation and lineup. Washington also added outfielder Corey Dickerson on a one-year deal.

Of course, any of those players could be flipped at the deadline, in another attempt to bolster the team’s farm system. But none are blocking any of the team’s top prospects from getting the chance to play like Escobar did with Luis García.

Now, the 22-year-old García will man the middle of the infield at second base with shortstop CJ Abrams, also 22. The Nationals’ lineup is also expected to feature a 24-year-old Keibert Ruiz behind the plate and a 25-year-old Victor Robles in center. And even though Joey Meneses broke out last year at age 30 and is expected to be an anchor in the middle of the lineup, he only has 56 career games under his belt.

Candelario, who led the league in doubles two seasons ago, could start the season at third base if he’s able to beat out former top prospect Carter Kieboom, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

With Dickerson and Robles likely taking the spots in left and center field, the only spot in the outfield up for grabs is in right field. Lane Thomas, who was second in homers behind Juan Soto last year, has the inside track. Alex Call and Stone Garrett — ages 28 and 27 — could take a bench outfield spot if they have strong spring trainings.

The team’s starting rotation, on paper, seems relatively certain. Cade Cavalli (24 years old), Josiah Gray (25) and MacKenzie Gore (23) are expected to form the team’s core three. Patrick Corbin returns after another difficult year, and there’s Williams. But much can happen during a long season. Washington used 15 starting pitchers a season ago, including two starts by reliever Erasmo Ramirez as an opener. Cavalli made his major league debut in August but then was placed on the injured list and missed the rest of the season. Gore, who arrived as part of the trade for Soto and Josh Bell, never pitched for Washington.

And, of course, Stephen Strasburg — and his health — loom over all that. It’s unclear how Strasburg will fit into the rotation if he’s able to return from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

At the general manager meetings in November, Rizzo said that the team’s philosophy in the past has been to develop starters internally before looking across the league for free agents to complete the roster. So the progress shown by Cavalli, Gray and Gore is paramount. That, plus another strong year from a bullpen that was overworked a year ago could give the Nationals marginal improvement on the mound.

Inevitably though, there are always players who shine in the spring and land on the Opening Day roster. And with a roster of unproven players, the Nationals might have a lot to consider this spring in Florida.

