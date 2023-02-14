On Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Fla., the Washington Nationals’ pitchers and catchers will file into the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches for their first official workout of 2023. They do so in the week that the club’s founding owner, Theodore N. Lerner, died at 97. They are coming off a season in which they lost 107 games. They gather as Lerner’s family is exploring a sale of the team. It’s some combination of grim and uncertain.